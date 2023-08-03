Title: Colombian Foreign Minister Denies Death of Former FARC Chief, Stirring Controversy

Subtitle: Criticism from Political Figures Amid Social Media Outcry

A few weeks ago, reports emerged claiming the death of alias Iván Márquez, the former chief of FARC guerrilla in Venezuela. However, Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva has now refuted these claims, stating that Márquez is still alive. The announcement has sparked a wave of public reactions and questions on social media platforms.

Foreign Minister Leyva, asserting his certainty, declared that Márquez is alive and refuted the earlier reports that had claimed the former combatant died due to injuries sustained from an attack last year. The revelation from the senior official has ignited a flurry of mixed emotions and discussions among the general public.

One of the first to publicly express their criticism was Federico Gutiérrez, the candidate for mayor of Medellín. Gutiérrez took to his personal Twitter account to question Leyva’s allegiance, suggesting that the minister appears to be more aligned with the interests of FARC dissidents than those of Colombia. Gutiérrez expressed his disappointment in the situation the country finds itself in, emphasizing the gravity of the event.

“How sad what we have come to. The Farc have a chancellor,” Gutiérrez wrote in a forceful message condemning the statements made by Leyva. The political figure’s remarks reflect the frustration felt by many Colombians who see the situation as both alarming and disheartening.

The controversy surrounding Márquez’s alleged death underscores the deep divisions within Colombian society and the ongoing impact of the country’s turbulent past. The dissident faction of FARC has been a source of concern, with periodic reports of their involvement in criminal activities, undermining peace efforts within the nation.

The news that Márquez is reportedly alive has reopened wounds and reopened discussions about the transparency of information regarding former guerrilla members. However, Leyva is adamant that current data supports the claim that Márquez is in good health, prompting further debate among Colombians.

As the debate rages on, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold. The conflicting reports and public reactions highlight the ongoing challenges faced by Colombia as it strives to heal its wounds and build a more peaceful and inclusive society.

