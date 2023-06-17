Ds Lecce, Baroni is our priority for the bench – Calcio

news-txt”>

LECCE, JUNE 17 – Lecce's new cycle, in view of the next Serie A championship, would like to start again with Marco Baroni. The will of the Giallorossi club was made official in a press conference by the manager of the technical area, Pantaleo Corvino, and by the sports director, Stefano Trinchera. "We will meet Baroni in a few days and we will evaluate taking a new path together – said Trinchera -, this is what we would like. There will be a total confrontation with the coach, a necessary introduction, this, with respect to our activities".



The desire to continue with Baroni, however, must coincide with the coach’s expectations. Because, as Corvino underlined, “as far as the technical part is concerned, we are always oriented towards contracting coaches for a year. These are the guidelines for all categories”. And Corvino himself then communicated that “under my responsibility from this season, in addition to the Primavera, the U.18 will also be incorporated.



For the Primavera I announce the reconfirmation of coach Coppitelli for another year, for the under 18 that of coach Schipa”. Baroni and Lecce, therefore, will have to find a meeting point, as Trinchera reiterated: “We make many reflections daughters of a painstaking job, with the coach we obtained a promotion and salvation – he declares. It is right to discuss things, if you are on the line you will continue with continuity but certain issues must be addressed with the person concerned. For Lecce, the will exists.”



In the event of black smoke, Lecce's technical area already seems to have other possible solutions in mind: "We have our own way of thinking shared between me and Corvino which leads us down a road – concludes Trinchera -, the first step concerns Baroni, and at the moment we take this into account and we will face the discussion with the will to continue. If we are in line, we go forward, but we take into account other situations that we treasure on what we could do differently".


