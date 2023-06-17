Home » here is the video that denies the Greek Coast Guard on the shipwreck – Corriere TV
World

here is the video that denies the Greek Coast Guard on the shipwreck – Corriere TV

by admin
here is the video that denies the Greek Coast Guard on the shipwreck – Corriere TV

In the images you can see the fishing boat a few hours before the shipwreck. She is stationary and the sea is calm: rescue operations were therefore possible

Check a video which seems to deny the version of the Greek authorities on the sinking of the fishing boat with hundreds of migrants on boardwhich occurred off the coast of Greece.

In the images, released by the site defenceline.grthe boat can be seen (a few hours before the sinking) at rest and the sea conditions are optimal, demonstrating that rescue operations were possible, contrary to what was claimed by the Greek coast guard.

June 17, 2023 – Updated June 17, 2023, 12:19 am

© breaking latest news

See also  «3,549 victims and state of emergency for 3 months»- Corriere TV

You may also like

Jessie J posted what she looks like after...

Jessie J looks 11 days postpartum | Magazine

The new tariffs for the tourist tax arrive,...

They present the new luxury Lada «made in...

Udinese market – Beto all blocked / The...

In the end, the landslide that was supposed...

Are the Russians leaving Serbia | Info

The search for those missing in the shipwreck...

Who inspires our international politics? Who is the...

“She’s gorgeous, I kiss her.” And her social...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy