here is the video that denies the Greek Coast Guard on the shipwreck – Corriere TV

In the images you can see the fishing boat a few hours before the shipwreck. She is stationary and the sea is calm: rescue operations were therefore possible

Check a video which seems to deny the version of the Greek authorities on the sinking of the fishing boat with hundreds of migrants on boardwhich occurred off the coast of Greece.

In the images, released by the site defenceline.grthe boat can be seen (a few hours before the sinking) at rest and the sea conditions are optimal, demonstrating that rescue operations were possible, contrary to what was claimed by the Greek coast guard.