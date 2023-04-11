A trailer fell down a cliff into the sea, at the height of tunnel number 4 of the El Litoral highway, at kilometer 81, the driver miraculously saving himself by jumping before the unit fell from several meters.

The motorcyclist was identified as Mario Ernesto Osorio Martínez, 33, who suffered minor blows and was treated by emergency services at the scene of the accident and later to a hospital to rule out injuries.

According to preliminary data, the accident would have occurred due to mechanical damage in the direction of the heavy vehicle.

The relief teams only reported material damage, while the authorities are beginning investigations to determine the causes of the accident.