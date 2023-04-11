Home Entertainment ATE strike in Río Negro on Wednesday, in the midst of the conflict with Unter and the Police
ATE strike in Río Negro on Wednesday, in the midst of the conflict with Unter and the Police

ATE strike in Río Negro on Wednesday, in the midst of the conflict with Unter and the Police

The union scenario became more complicated at the beginning of this week for the Río Negro government, with the announcement of a ATE provincial strike for Wednesday.

The measure of force will reach all provincial, municipal and national state agenciesincluding the Casa de Río Negro, in the City of Buenos Aires.

“The union demands the move to a permanent plant and the job stability of all precarious workers and denounces the use in the field of health of the Rionegrino Labor Inclusion Program (PRIL) by which a worker, despite carrying out the same workload and having the same responsibilities as a state worker, earns 80% less salary.” , said a statement from the union released this afternoon.

The leadership of ATE also demands the regularization of workers under the modality of teaching hours, calls for an Unhealthy Law and for the increase in guard points for the health sector.

“Throughout the day, which will have mobilizations throughout the territorythe union also claims the increase in Supplementary Hours and Mobility Payment in Education and demands the reopening of the discussion of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and Sectoral Agreements, together with the remaining unanswered sectoral claims ”, they completed from the organization.

The union’s announcement was made after 1:00 p.m., while Unter is carrying out its Extraordinary Congress to resolve how it continues its claims before the Río Negro Executive.

It should be remembered that ATE and Unter, together with Sitrajur, are part of the State Union Front, which since the end of last year has been seeking to coordinate actions to present demands to the provincial authorities.

See also  Shores of Null - The Loss of Beauty - Album Review

The union led by Rodrigo Vicente accepted the increase proposal of the Río Negro government for the month of March, asking that the paritarias be reopened, to continue debating other demands.


