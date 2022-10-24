MILAN – Can the sound of a car become an object of research, but above all be “sustainable”? A green, harmonious sound, able to enter into the right synergy with the world around us, in constant evolution.

“Mini Inhabit Sound” is the new Mini project that goes precisely in this direction and which, as always, does so by involving a group of young talents thanks to the partnership with Mario Cucinella’s SOS – School of Sustainability. The supervision is by Renzo Vitale who, for some years now, has been the Sound Creative Director of BMW; or the one who studies and physically gives voice to the sounds of the cars of the House of Monaco. “The idea is to create a path on sustainability at the service of sound – explained Renzo Vitale during the presentation press conference – because sound can be the bearer of well-being and comfort. Sound is also understood as presence. The difficulty lies in giving the sound the right aesthetics ”.





And Mini is certainly one of the cars that best lends itself to welcoming this new experiment. The city, in fact, has always been at the heart of Mini’s strategy, originally born as a small, efficient and urban and evolved car, able to anticipate the needs of the time, taking courageous steps in creating a sustainable future.





The project explores the aspects of sound design, a discipline that plays a fundamental role in all’development of a project, as well as architecture and engineering. L’acoustics of a space characterizes and defines it. The theme of sustainability in this matter is acquiring relevance in architectural, building and urban planning, as well as in the production of objects and in the revisitation of the environments we usually frequent, from cars to work spaces to cities. The path created by Mini for the School of Sustainability intends to create sustainable spaces for listening, contemplation and sharing in different cities around the world, through the transformation of sound into a tangible and livable form. Materialize the sound, make it visible as if it were a sustainable three-dimensional sculpture.





Young graduates from various countries work on the project. The ambitious goal is to revisit the figures of the traditional architect and designer, creating synergies with a future that focuses on sustainability. “We also want sound to become an important part of the studio – declared Mario Cucinella – and to become identifying. The theme of the sound of the city is a new theme, in a world in constant evolution ”.