Live out the spirit of the Gospel, with the resurrected Lord Christ as the core, and help the youth in the dark to be reborn. Pope Francis sent the invitation to the “frontier groups”.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received members of the “Front Group” at the Vatican on the morning of October 22. Faced with this group that prevents young people from going astray, the Pope stressed that “frontier” is a style of life.

The Pope explained: “The ‘frontier’ is the style of Jesus Christ. Although he is God, he came to meet us bewildered, lost, hopeless flocks. The frontier is also the style of St. Francis, who is like Jesus gave up his wealth in that way and became a beggar who completely trusted in the care of the Father, and in this way was in the same state as the weak, the begging for food, and especially the love. In the style of Fr Pino Puglisi, who became the father of the youths of the parish of Brancacho, who went to the streets to find them, so that he could take them off the street and teach them to serve God and neighbor, while Not working very hard for their own and the Mafia’s interests.”

The real frontier of the world is the human heart. Cutting-edge styles are caring, gentle and compassionate. The Pope encouraged everyone present to sow the seeds of the Gospel, always centering on the Risen Lord Christ. “You dedicate yourself to him, to pass on his light, so that those boys and girls who are in darkness can ‘walk into the light’ and be reborn,” the Pope said.

Frontier groups serve mainly in southern Italy. At a day centre for minors in Enna province, the group cares for about 100 juveniles. In the province of Bari, on the east coast of Italy, the Frontier group established the City of Juveniles. This project to prevent minors from going astray has been approved by the Italian Ministry of the Interior. The group’s motto is: “There are no bad kids, only kids who don’t have the chance to know the good.”

