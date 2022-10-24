Home World Pope Francis: Acting at the forefront, helping young people out of darkness with the light of Christ – Vatican News
World

Pope Francis: Acting at the forefront, helping young people out of darkness with the light of Christ – Vatican News

by admin
Pope Francis: Acting at the forefront, helping young people out of darkness with the light of Christ – Vatican News

Live out the spirit of the Gospel, with the resurrected Lord Christ as the core, and help the youth in the dark to be reborn. Pope Francis sent the invitation to the “frontier groups”.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis received members of the “Front Group” at the Vatican on the morning of October 22. Faced with this group that prevents young people from going astray, the Pope stressed that “frontier” is a style of life.

The Pope explained: “The ‘frontier’ is the style of Jesus Christ. Although he is God, he came to meet us bewildered, lost, hopeless flocks. The frontier is also the style of St. Francis, who is like Jesus gave up his wealth in that way and became a beggar who completely trusted in the care of the Father, and in this way was in the same state as the weak, the begging for food, and especially the love. In the style of Fr Pino Puglisi, who became the father of the youths of the parish of Brancacho, who went to the streets to find them, so that he could take them off the street and teach them to serve God and neighbor, while Not working very hard for their own and the Mafia’s interests.”

The real frontier of the world is the human heart. Cutting-edge styles are caring, gentle and compassionate. The Pope encouraged everyone present to sow the seeds of the Gospel, always centering on the Risen Lord Christ. “You dedicate yourself to him, to pass on his light, so that those boys and girls who are in darkness can ‘walk into the light’ and be reborn,” the Pope said.

See also  Category 4 hurricane "Ada" landed in Louisiana, USA or caused flooding

Frontier groups serve mainly in southern Italy. At a day centre for minors in Enna province, the group cares for about 100 juveniles. In the province of Bari, on the east coast of Italy, the Frontier group established the City of Juveniles. This project to prevent minors from going astray has been approved by the Italian Ministry of the Interior. The group’s motto is: “There are no bad kids, only kids who don’t have the chance to know the good.”

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

Biden said that the delay in announcing whether...

Guggenheim: blood red banners for Masha Amini

Japan, the economy minister resigns due to his...

Shanghai added local 1+11 yesterday, the latest news...

Philippines, students with blinders so as not to...

A cry for peace from Rome: May the...

Plane crashes in the Caribbean, German tycoon Rainer...

Missionary Day: Pope calls for support for evangelization...

New Italy-France axis, here are the three dossiers:...

_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy