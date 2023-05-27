Home » Driver of the Río Grande concession kidnapped in the south of Cesar is released
In the last few hours it was known without further details that Mario Chinchilla, kidnapped in the south of the department of Cesar, was released. The plagiarism occurred exactly in the municipality of Pelaya.

It should be remembered that this man is part of the Río Grande concession, which is carrying out works for the construction of a highway between Sabana de Torres, Norte de Santander- Curumaní, Cesar.

Through a statement, the concession highlighted that they absolutely reject and condemn the kidnapping.

“This unfortunate incident is completely inadmissible and represents a clear violation of the human rights of our collaborator, as well as an attack on company property. It is important to note that the Concession has already

been the victim of frequent robberies while carrying out his work,” the company said.

They also stressed that Chinchilla is in good health and that they express their solidarity with him and his family.

We promise to actively collaborate with the competent authorities to clarify the facts.

and ensure that they do not happen again, since this situation has a determining impact on the development of our project. Likewise, we reiterate the need to have safety and well-being conditions for our team

of work and the users of our roads”, says the communiqué.

Finally, they called on the neighboring population to collaborate with any information that could help identify the events that occurred and allow the stolen vehicle to be returned to the dealer, which

It has not been recovered so far, which is duly identified with the company logos.

