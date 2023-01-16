The new La Paz-Valledupar highway was put into operation this Monday, January 16, by the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, after months of waiting and four postponements of the opening ceremony.

This corridor is around 9.6 kilometers long, according to the National Institute of Roads (Invías), and can be used in only one direction: from the municipality of La Paz to the capital of Cesar.

While the journey on the old road can take up to 20 minutes, on the new national road the maximum time can be 10 minutes. The signage indicates that the maximum speed will be 80 kilometers per hour.

In the San Fernando neighborhood, southeast of Valledupar, the urban road begins, where drivers can go to the Cacique Upar roundabout or to 44th Street.