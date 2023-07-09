Drivers united by the South Americans of Playa Santa Marta 2023

More than 100 special service transport drivers said yes to the Organization of the V South American Beach Games, Santa Marta 2023, and from now on they are part of the great South American sports festival.

They dreamed it and today it is a reality… for hundreds of people being part of the V South American Games in Playa Santa Marta 2023 is more than having a job or an economic income, it is a great responsibility that will allow them to show the best of people, and the culture of the city and the region.

This was demonstrated by the 107 chosen drivers, during the meeting for the technical review of the vehicles and socialization that took place in the Minor Coliseum sector, they will have the responsibility of transporting the athletes, judges, officials and South American family among others.

Happy faces, curious and anxious were seen during the day, since for many it is the first experience of working in an event of the importance of the South American Beach Clubs, so there was no shortage of questions, especially to find out which area suits them to correspond, answer that they will have in a few days.

The chosen ones

Life takes many turns and this is how María Fernanda Trujillo Vizcaíno let us know, who hopes to give back to the sport something of what the sport gave her in her youth, she will be one of the women who will be part of the transportation team. María Fernanda was a soccer player and represented Magdalena in different tournaments. “I was an athlete and I want to contribute something to my department, that is what encourages me to be here”, she says with a smile.

During his time as a soccer player, he traveled to various tournaments, where transportation was vital for the delegation, so when asked what the most important feature of this service is for a sporting event, he answered without hesitation “punctuality is very important, being on hand What time is it, because athletes need to be on stage on time, this is very important, a minute late can lose a match”.

Santa Marta is already ready with a fleet of 107 vehicles and 107 citizens who are looking forward to the start of the games.

For Nelson Maestre it is a great opportunity, “I am happy because I am already senior and here I have the opportunity to work. I am happy to have these games in the city and that this generates employment for people my age”.

Reasons such as the one exposed by Nelson Maestre, show that Santa Marta, in addition to being a sports city, is a place of opportunities for all, the oldest city in Colombia and the second oldest in South America, is now ready with an automotive park Of the 107 vehicles and 107 citizens who are looking forward to the start of the games, there will be 72 SUV-type cars, 15 vans, 16 buses, and 4 cargo vehicles.

The importance of the games is very great, says Jorge Guevara who also highlights that we are about to celebrate the 500 years of the city, “I wanted to be part of this, it is my first time and I am motivated, I found out about the page and I did not I hesitated to fill out the form”, he commented while Lorez, our mascot, danced and cheered up the meeting.

The process

The transport department of the Local Organizing Committee made a call, where each interested party registered their name and information about their car in a form, then a demanding process was carried out to choose the drivers who will be part of this important work team, taking into account It counts some items, within which the model of the vehicle was taken into account, which should not be more than 5 years old, the availability of the drivers and their general knowledge of the city.

