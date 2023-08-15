The harsh comments of relatives of Tomás Ángel against Nacional

A new episode was added to the list of what has been the novel of Tomás Ángel, son of Juan Pablo Ángel, one of the best scorers that Colombian soccer has had, internationally. The version of a possible veto on the player by the board alerted the world of football, which he has not played with the club since August 6, when he played five minutes against the Deportivo Cali.

Last Tuesday, John Philip Cadavid would have received the information about the alleged ban on Thomas Angel by the purslane board, which he mentioned in his YouTube space. There he said that one of his sources close to Nacional told him that William Amaral would have told him that due to leadership issues, the coach would not count on him for the remainder of the year.

In addition to this version, some Colombian soccer connoisseurs commented that the Colombian would be reviewing the options for a possible departure from the team, after his good goals in the U-20 World Cup and the games with Atlético Nacionalwhich has already ruled on the case of Thomas Angel.

He did it through a press conference in which one of the leaders of Atlético Nacional named Esteban Escobar, in which he referred, among other topics, to the situation experienced by players like Kevin Mier and Tomás Ángel. The latter, which is on everyone’s lips because of what was mentioned about the directives of the purslane club.

What Escobar said about the situation of Tomás Ángel

“Kevin and Tomás are players and are available to the teacher. Tomás has been playing a few games and Kevin is continuing his recovery, he will soon be discharged and could already play ”, published the Nacional Twitter account, about what was commented by the purslane leader. In this sense, the statements did not go down very well with the relatives of the former player, Juan Pablo Ángel.