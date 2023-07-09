Wimbledon, Berrettini to Sky: ‘I found myself, I enjoy every second’. VIDEO

13
After the victory against Zverev which takes him to the round of 16, Matteo Berrettini speaks to Sky: “I found myself, I didn’t expect to find myself in these conditions and instead it’s going much better than expected. I enjoy every second, at Wimbledon there’s something special, a good energy that makes me enjoy. The rest day comes at the right time, especially mentally, before the match against Alcaraz”
BERRETTINI’S VICTORY AGAINST ZVEREV
