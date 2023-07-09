Home » Wimbledon, Berrettini to Sky: ‘I found myself, I enjoy every second’. VIDEO
Sports

Wimbledon, Berrettini to Sky: ‘I found myself, I enjoy every second’. VIDEO

by admin
Wimbledon, Berrettini to Sky: ‘I found myself, I enjoy every second’. VIDEO

After the victory against Zverev which takes him to the round of 16, Matteo Berrettini speaks to Sky: “I found myself, I didn’t expect to find myself in these conditions and instead it’s going much better than expected. I enjoy every second, at Wimbledon there’s something special, a good energy that makes me enjoy. The rest day comes at the right time, especially mentally, before the match against Alcaraz”

BERRETTINI’S VICTORY AGAINST ZVEREV

See also  Adrian Mannarino, qualified for the 2nd round of Wimbledon: "Not a pleasure for me to play on grass"

You may also like

Brandon Moreno Loses UFC Flyweight Title in Controversial...

Rockets, finita la Summer League del rookie Amen...

Japan and China Claim Top Spots in First...

TENNIS ONLINE: Bouzková and Vondroušová will compete for...

Medvedev after falling behind in the round of...

Title: NBA Mid-Season Tournament Groups Announced: Lakers and...

Bob Dylan, just him. There is no room...

Controversial Arbitration Overshadowed by Penalties in Mexico vs....

Pacers Victorious as Wizards Fail to Stage a...

“The parenthesis of national unity for the Paris...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy