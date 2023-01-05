Home News Driving heart attack: Montebelluna pensioner dies
Driving heart attack: Montebelluna pensioner dies

Heart attack while driving, dies at 79. The victim is Renzo Ambrosi, from Montebelluna. According to the rescuers, the cause of the accident in which the pensioner was involved would therefore be an illness.

Shortly before 21.30, the firefighters intervened in Via Foresto in Montebelluna for the autonomous escape of a car that ended up in the drainage ditch on its side, against the concrete wall of the entrance to a house: the driver died for a probable illness.

The firefighters secured the Mercedes A-class and extracted the driver. Unfortunately, despite the help, the Suem doctor had to declare the 79-year-old man dead.

The Carabinieri were on site to investigate the accident. The rescue operations of the firefighters ended after about two hours.

