Source: Securities Times

On January 4, the overall A-share market was mixed. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3123.52 points, up 0.22%, and the Shenzhen Component Index closed at 11095.37 points, down 0.2%.ChiNext IndexIt closed at 2335.12 points, down 0.9%. The total turnover of the two cities was 783.726 billion yuan, a decrease of 5.11 billion yuan from the previous trading day.

1. The net outflow of funds from the two cities throughout the day was 12.822 billion yuan

Today, the net outflow of main funds in Shanghai and Shenzhen was 3.19 billion yuan at the opening, and 971 million yuan in late trading. The net outflow of funds from the two cities throughout the day was 12.822 billion yuan.

2. The net outflow of the main capital of CSI 300 today is 1.982 billion yuan

The CSI 300 has a net outflow of 1.982 billion yuan of main funds today, a net outflow of 3.665 billion yuan from the Growth Enterprise Market, and a net outflow of 430 million yuan from the Science and Technology Innovation Board. The net inflow of Shanghai Stock Connect was 338 million yuan, and the net inflow of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 1.506 billion yuan.

3. The banking industry ranked first with a net inflow of 4.439 billion yuan

Among the first-level industries of Shenwan, 9 industries achieved net capital inflows, of which the banking industry ranked first with a net inflow of 4.439 billion yuan.

4、Shangtai TechnologyThe net inflow of main funds was 1.397 billion yuan, ranking first

(Note: This table is the statistics of the net inflow of main funds, which is different from the statistical caliber of the net purchases of institutions in the previous table and the next table)

5. Institutions on the Dragon and Tiger List rushed to raise 10 shares

According to the data of the after-hours dragon and tiger list, institutions appeared in 17 stocks, of whichtriangle tireWaiting for 10 shares to show net buying of institutional funds,Borui Communication7 other stocks showed net selling of institutional funds.

6. Top 10 active stocks in Shanghai Stock Connect and Shenzhen Stock Connect

7. The latest institutions pay attention to individual stocks

