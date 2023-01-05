Home World South Korea’s global ranking overwhelms Japan, which makes Korean netizens excited: Japanese netizens complain about what else is there besides Samsung.
World

South Korea’s global ranking overwhelms Japan, which makes Korean netizens excited: Japanese netizens complain about what else is there besides Samsung.

by admin
South Korea’s global ranking overwhelms Japan, which makes Korean netizens excited: Japanese netizens complain about what else is there besides Samsung.

South Korea’s global ranking overwhelms Japan, which makes Korean netizens excited: Japanese netizens complain about what else is there besides Samsung

2023-01-04 13:35:11 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

According to Korean media reports, a recent ranking shows that South Korea has surpassed Japan in global strength and ranked sixth in the world, which has caused many Japanese netizens to complain.

The news that South Korea beat Japan in the global ranking has aroused heated discussions among the public. A large number of Korean netizens poured into the comment area, leaving messages “It’s really good news for the New Year!” “I’m so happy to surpass Japan!”

Prior to this, the Seoul News reported that Korean people have a very high sense of pride in Korean culture. 96.6% of the respondents think that Korean popular culture is very good, and 65.9% of the respondents think that Korean culture has reached the level of developed countries.

Specifically, regarding the development of Korean popular culture, 96.6% of the respondents answered “excellent”, which is a full increase of 43 percentage points compared with 2008, a record high; and 95.1% of the interviewees Respondents think Korean traditional culture is “excellent”, 85% are “proud of Korean history”, and 89.8% of respondents answered “proud of being a Korean”.

Regarding this ranking, Japanese netizens said that they really don’t know what is so happy about Kimchi Country. Apart from Samsung and other big companies, what else is there to show off? What do you think?

Confident enough to win!Nearly 70% of Korean netizens believe that Korean culture has reached the level of developed countries

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

See also  iPhone 14 series screen panel exposure Pro version equipped with M12 panel

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

British media: Britain will face the worst recession...

Brexit, Sunak government hires ex-military “disaster experts” to...

France, the city of Pantin will be called...

Russian army station was attacked. Russia said that...

California, heavy rains and winds at 110 kilometers...

The increase in the demand for inter-provincial travel...

Cozzolino on the Qatar case: “I am not...

Pope: Benedict XVI a great catechist with insight,...

The first non-binary religious of the Anglican Church:...

Xi Jinping’s New Year’s message was questioned as...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy