South Korea’s global ranking overwhelms Japan, which makes Korean netizens excited: Japanese netizens complain about what else is there besides Samsung

According to Korean media reports, a recent ranking shows that South Korea has surpassed Japan in global strength and ranked sixth in the world, which has caused many Japanese netizens to complain.

The news that South Korea beat Japan in the global ranking has aroused heated discussions among the public. A large number of Korean netizens poured into the comment area, leaving messages “It’s really good news for the New Year!” “I’m so happy to surpass Japan!”

Prior to this, the Seoul News reported that Korean people have a very high sense of pride in Korean culture. 96.6% of the respondents think that Korean popular culture is very good, and 65.9% of the respondents think that Korean culture has reached the level of developed countries.

Specifically, regarding the development of Korean popular culture, 96.6% of the respondents answered “excellent”, which is a full increase of 43 percentage points compared with 2008, a record high; and 95.1% of the interviewees Respondents think Korean traditional culture is “excellent”, 85% are “proud of Korean history”, and 89.8% of respondents answered “proud of being a Korean”.

Regarding this ranking, Japanese netizens said that they really don’t know what is so happy about Kimchi Country. Apart from Samsung and other big companies, what else is there to show off? What do you think?