Drummond obtained recertification with the International Code for the Security of Ships

During the audit process, the commitment on the part of the Physical Security department in favor of the security of the Port, and the management and control of risks that may affect maritime protection was highlighted.

After the audit process carried out between May and June of this yearport operation from Drummond Ltd. obtained, through the seal of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the recertification of the International Code for the Security of Ships and Port Facilities (ISPS), valid for four more years.

This recertification is important because under the application of this code the General Maritime Directorate (Dimar) guarantees the protocols and strict control that the company has to minimize and detect threats such as smuggling, terrorism, drug trafficking, possession of illegal weapons, dangerous substances, among other illegal activities that put the Drummond Marine Terminal Security, of its employees and ships arriving at the dock.

It should be noted that this code is part of Chapter XI-2 of the SOLAS-74 Convention approved by Colombia through Law 8 of 1980 for ports dedicated to foreign trade and international travel.

“With the PBIP recertification we reinforce our commitment to safe practices in our operations. We will continue to ensure that the requirements established by the Maritime Directorate in Colombia (Dimar) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) are met to continue working for the highest standards in compliance and security of each process that we lead in the company, “he said. Édgar Ruiz Vargas, Vice President of Physical Security at Drummond Ltd.

With this, the responsibility and commitment of Drummond Ltd is reaffirmed. for keeping the operational security of its port facilitiesin addition to guaranteeing the supply chain for foreign trade with the appropriate maritime protection measures for the protection of ships.

