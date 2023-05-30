Drummond receives visits from Mayors and social managers of Cesar and Guajira during its operations

As part of the approach strategy with mining-influenced communities and their main local authorities, Drummond Ltd. opened its doors to the mayors and social managers of the municipalities of Cesar and La Guajira.

With an extensive tour of the Pribbenow mine facilities, the leaders and first ladies of the municipalities of Cesar such as: La Jagua de Ibirico, Becerril, La Paz, El Paso, Curumaní, Gamarra, Bosconia, Pelaya, Chiriguaná, Astrea, San Martin; and from Fonseca, La Guajira, were able to observe how a world-class operation works and the measures that are taken to be responsible with the environment.



After this, the group was attentive to the socializations of the different dependencies of the company on the process of extraction and production of coal, the operation system of the equipment, human resources, forest compensation projects, the relocation of fauna and flora, environmental revegetation and the projects and programs that develop the areas of corporate social responsibility and community relations for the well-being of neighboring municipalities.

In this sense, Iván Caamaño, mayor of the municipality of Chiriguaná, expressed his gratitude to the company: “Today we have an important experience oriented towards sustainability, responsibility and discipline with which the mining processes are executed in Drummond, an organization that has come working hand in hand with mayors, social leaders and presidents of community boards for the well-being of their communities”.

With this tour, the importance of maintaining close ties with municipal governments was highlighted to continue working for the progress of its inhabitants, taking into account the pillars that characterize the company and that are part of its policies, which include aspects such as integrity, safety, responsibility, respect for the community and sustainable care for the environment.

“The experience was wonderful, we learned a lot about the management and importance of mining as one of the bases of the economy of the municipalities of Cesar and of the country. For this reason, on this occasion I wanted to bring the first ladies who did not know this environment. Without a doubt, Drummond is the spearhead that teaches us to do things well and in an orderly manner, that carries out its processes with excellence and provides us with all the positive things that can be generated through mining,” said Rita Pineda Ríos, social manager of La Jagua de Ibirico, Cesar.



At the end of the day, the mayor and the first manager of the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico expressed their gratitude to the company and awarded Alfredo Araújo, vice president of Community and Government Relations, for his social work, his contribution to the department del Cesar and its commitment to the development of the communities in the mining area of ​​influence.

For Drummond Ltd. it is important to listen to the voice of communities and local authorities in order to generate a dialogue among all that allows building development and social fabric. For this reason, the company will continue to foster these feedback spaces.

