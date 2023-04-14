The National Government requested the formal resignation of those Vice-Ministries in charge of representatives of the Liberal, Conservative and La U communities. Apparently the measure would be a type of pressure to maintain the articles of the health reform.

Following this line, the portfolios affected by the measure would be three specifically: the Ministry of Housing, the Ministry of ICT and the Ministry of Transport.

And it is that the rejection of the support of the text promoted by the Petro Government, has had a ‘domino’ effect, first the Liberals led by Gaviria, then the Conservatives by Cepeda and La U by Toro, have reiterated their intention not to support the project, as long as the different observations that have been made to it are not taken into account.

It should be remembered that 133 proposals were sent yesterday, they were focused on the articulation of a mixed health system, creation of a definition of what are now called Old Health and Life Managers Eps and the creation of funds with an account without bureaucracy.

However, from the Ministry of Health these suggestions were rejected by 77%, for this reason, the benches continue under a resounding no to the project.

“The balance is as follows: of the total number of proposals, they only accept 27%, they reject 73%. And of the priority ones, which are the mixed model, free choice, Health and Life Managers doing audits, only 19 out of 95, less than 20%, explained the president Efrain Cepeda of the Blue Directory.