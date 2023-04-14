Home News Due to party opposition to health reform, 6 deputy ministers leave
News

Due to party opposition to health reform, 6 deputy ministers leave

by admin
Due to party opposition to health reform, 6 deputy ministers leave

The National Government requested the formal resignation of those Vice-Ministries in charge of representatives of the Liberal, Conservative and La U communities. Apparently the measure would be a type of pressure to maintain the articles of the health reform.

Following this line, the portfolios affected by the measure would be three specifically: the Ministry of Housing, the Ministry of ICT and the Ministry of Transport.

And it is that the rejection of the support of the text promoted by the Petro Government, has had a ‘domino’ effect, first the Liberals led by Gaviria, then the Conservatives by Cepeda and La U by Toro, have reiterated their intention not to support the project, as long as the different observations that have been made to it are not taken into account.

It should be remembered that 133 proposals were sent yesterday, they were focused on the articulation of a mixed health system, creation of a definition of what are now called Old Health and Life Managers Eps and the creation of funds with an account without bureaucracy.

However, from the Ministry of Health these suggestions were rejected by 77%, for this reason, the benches continue under a resounding no to the project.

“The balance is as follows: of the total number of proposals, they only accept 27%, they reject 73%. And of the priority ones, which are the mixed model, free choice, Health and Life Managers doing audits, only 19 out of 95, less than 20%, explained the president Efrain Cepeda of the Blue Directory.

You may also like

Regional elections: the train is running – TOGOTOPNEWS

University in Colombia graduated a non-binary person as...

Cres: Irena, Guerino and the medicinal herbs of...

Hongzheng Q1 Station Gaogang is optimistic about the...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Navy: the first 2023 edition of the Open...

After falling into a pond, a female elephant...

Hi how are things?

Chased on the freeway by a fake policeman...

The most prominent Sudanese newspaper headlines issued in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy