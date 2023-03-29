Home News Due to the threat of an attack by Ukrainian drones, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation has limited capabilities, British intelligence reports
News

Due to the threat of an attack by Ukrainian drones, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation has limited capabilities, British intelligence reports

by admin
Due to the threat of an attack by Ukrainian drones, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation has limited capabilities, British intelligence reports

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, based in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, is likely to be curtailed after several attempts to attack it, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said.

In its latest intelligence report, the ministry noted that at least three unmanned surface ships and one unmanned aerial vehicle recently attempted to strike the Russian naval base in Sevastopol.

The report notes that while the latest attacks likely did not damage military facilities, “the threat from surface ships continues to limit the operations of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

According to reports from open sources, during attacks on the Black Sea fleet in the annexed Crimea, one of the submarines was stopped by protective boom barriers, and two were destroyed in the harbor. Russian officials said no Russian vessels were injured.

The ministry recalled that the previous attack on Sevastopol last October resulted in damage to the minesweeper “Ivan Golubets” and the frigate “Admiral Makarov”.

Read also: The expected finale: a ship connected to the aggressor sank in the Black Sea

17

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

See also  47 girls were enthusiastic about the "Girls Special" at the CoderDojo

You may also like

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Kemat

The United States will grant humanitarian permission to...

Unscrupulous would be charging money in Yopal with...

No charges on normal UPI payment, interchange fee...

Pope Francis’ health prognosis

Water prices are skyrocketing: farmers and consumers are...

Why does America still find its heritage in...

Tourists ran naked through the streets of Guatapé

More help for municipalities in SH to accommodate...

the total mess

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy