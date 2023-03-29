Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, based in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, is likely to be curtailed after several attempts to attack it, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said.

In its latest intelligence report, the ministry noted that at least three unmanned surface ships and one unmanned aerial vehicle recently attempted to strike the Russian naval base in Sevastopol.

The report notes that while the latest attacks likely did not damage military facilities, “the threat from surface ships continues to limit the operations of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

According to reports from open sources, during attacks on the Black Sea fleet in the annexed Crimea, one of the submarines was stopped by protective boom barriers, and two were destroyed in the harbor. Russian officials said no Russian vessels were injured.

The ministry recalled that the previous attack on Sevastopol last October resulted in damage to the minesweeper “Ivan Golubets” and the frigate “Admiral Makarov”.

Read also: The expected finale: a ship connected to the aggressor sank in the Black Sea

17

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram