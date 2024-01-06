Duque uncovers the details of Uribe’s immunity in the United States and says that it was “a judicial decision, not a generous intrigue from above”

Former President Iván Duque Márquez has once again defended his political godfather, Álvaro Uribe Vélez, amidst a heated debate sparked by statements made by former President Juan Manuel Santos about the management of diplomatic immunity in the United States.

Santos Calderón’s remarks have sparked controversy in Colombia after he claimed in a national media outlet that he sought diplomatic immunity for former President Uribe in the United States due to impending accusations against him. In response, Duque did not hesitate to challenge Santos’ claims.

Duque took to social media to share a 34-page document that provides clarity on the judicial decision related to the immunity granted to Álvaro Uribe in the United States. In his forceful message, Duque emphasized the legal defense carried out by lawyer Gregory B. Craig in support of Uribe.

“Álvaro Uribe’s new response to Juan Manuel Santos” surfaced when former President Uribe Vélez attacked Santos, calling him a liar and questioning his motives. Uribe’s response was shared on his social media account, where he expressed incredulity at Santos’ actions and accusations.

In Santos’ remarks, he claimed that he granted diplomatic immunity to Uribe in response to potential human rights accusations. However, Uribe countered by insinuating that Santos had paid money to have accusations of his own erased.

The exchange of accusations and revelations between the Colombian ex-presidents has caused a stir in the nation, as the ongoing political and legal debate regarding Uribe’s diplomatic immunity and past allegations continues. Whether these latest developments will lead to further legal actions or political repercussions remains to be seen.