What elections are there in 2024 in the world? United States, Mexico, Russia, Ukraine and more

2024 will be a year full of elections on all five continents, with more than 2 billion voters in 50 countries going to the polls. The Center for American Progress predicts that these elections will shape the future of the planet and humanity for the next period.

Despite this, the results of the elections could demonstrate the growing danger to the health of democracy. Distrust in institutions, misinformation, and growing international tensions add complexity to the global context.

The upcoming elections are set to redefine the political course of the world. In the United States, Donald Trump is seeking electoral revenge after being defeated in 2020, amidst surrounding controversies and legal battles.

Mexico will elect its first president in June 2024, with Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez leading the electoral contest. El Salvador will also hold elections, with Nayib Bukele seeking re-election despite criticism from the opposition.

In Venezuela, the date of the elections and the candidates of the ruling party and opposition remain unclear. The European Parliament will reconfigure with new elections, and Russia and Ukraine will hold presidential elections amid the ongoing conflict.

India will hold the world‘s most important elections demographically, with current Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to win a third term. Taiwan will open the 2024 electoral agenda with elections surrounded by tension.

The upcoming elections will provide insight into the state of democracy across the globe and the future of international relations. With the potential risks and uncertainties, the elections could redefine the global political landscape.