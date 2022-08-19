Source: Xinhua News Agency

Xinhua News Agency, Shenyang, August 18. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, emphasized during his recent inspection tour in Liaoning that it is necessary to implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. Development work, coordinate development and security, fully, accurately and fully implement the new development concept, unswervingly promote high-quality development, solidly promote common prosperity, accelerate the modernization of governance systems and governance capabilities, and further promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party. In the revitalization of the Northeast of the Times, it will show greater responsibility and action, strive to create a new situation for the revitalization and development of Liaoning, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

From August 16th to 17th, accompanied by Zhang Guoqing, Secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee, and Li Lecheng, Governor of Liaoning Province, Xi Jinping came to Jinzhou, Shenyang and other places successively to conduct in-depth investigations in the Revolutionary Memorial Hall, river and lake management projects, enterprises, and communities.

On the afternoon of the 16th, Xi Jinping inspected the Memorial Hall of the Liaoshen Campaign in Jinzhou City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

On the afternoon of the 16th, Xi Jinping first inspected the Liaoshen Battle Memorial Hall in Jinzhou City. More than 70 years ago, the Communist Party of China commanded the People’s Army to win the Battle of Liaoshen. Xi Jinping visited the Preface Hall, the War History Hall, the Zhiqian Hall, and the Heroes Hall in turn, reviewed the history of the Northeast Liberation War and the victory of the Liaoshen Campaign, recalled the touching deeds of the masses supporting the front line and the heroic deeds of the revolutionary martyrs who were not afraid of sacrifice. Xi Jinping pointed out that the victory of the Liaoshen campaign fully reflects the superb strategic vision and strategic planning of Comrade Mao Zedong and other older generation revolutionaries. During the war of liberation, the decisive battle between our party and the Kuomintang was not only a battle of military power and firepower, but also a battle of people’s hearts and minds. The victory of the Liaoshen Campaign was achieved by the full support of the people of the Northeast, the victory of the Huaihai Campaign was pushed out by the common people with a cart, and the victory of the Battle of Crossing the River was achieved by the common people with a boat. People’s hearts are the greatest politics, and determine the success or failure of a career. As long as our party always maintains the flesh-and-blood ties with the people, and always shares the same breath, destiny, and heart-to-heart with the people, it will have a strong force to overcome all difficulties and obstacles. Xi Jinping emphasized that it is the duty of every party member to study party history. It is necessary to promote the normalization and long-term effect of party history learning and education, and guide the majority of party members and cadres to take learning party history as a compulsory and regular course.

This is the afternoon of the 16th, when Xi Jinping inspected the Liaoshen Campaign Memorial Hall in Jinzhou City, he cordially met with representatives of veterans, veterans and relatives of revolutionary martyrs.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

Xi Jinping cordially met with representatives of the relatives of veterans, veterans and revolutionary martyrs, and expressed sincere condolences to them. Xi Jinping pointed out that the people of Northeast China not only made great sacrifices for the victory of the Liaoshen Campaign and the liberation of Northeast China, but also made great contributions to the construction of New China and the victory of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, which the Party and the people will never forget. Our red country was bought by thousands of revolutionary martyrs with their blood and lives. The country is the people, and the people are the country. We will never allow the country to change color, and the people will never allow it. Don’t forget to dig wells when drinking water. Over the past 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, after generations of hard work, our country has undergone earth-shaking changes, the people have lived a well-off life in an all-round way, and the Chinese nation has stood tall among the nations of the world. We must continue to move forward and strive to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation to comfort the revolutionary ancestors and martyrs. Party committees and governments at all levels must care about veterans and relatives of revolutionary martyrs, so that veterans and veterans can enjoy a happy old age, and the relatives of martyrs can experience the care and warmth of the party. The red country is not easy to come by, and it is a great responsibility to protect the country. We must tell the story of the party, the story of the revolution, and the story of the hero, pass down the red gene, and ensure that the red country has its successors and is passed on from generation to generation. Xi Jinping wishes the veterans and comrades good health and longevity, a happy life and all the best!

Later, Xi Jinping came to Jinzhou East Lake Forest Park to inspect the local strengthening of ecological environment restoration. The park is located on the north side of the confluence of Xiaoling River and Daughter River. Since 2014, Jinzhou City has carried out comprehensive environmental improvement of the two rivers, and built more than 10 kilometers of green belts along the river, forming a riverside fitness and leisure belt park. Xi Jinping inspected the ecological environment along the Xiaoling River. He emphasized that a good ecological environment is a valuable resource for the economic and social development of the Northeast, and it is also an advantage for the revitalization of the Northeast. The concept of green development should be applied to all aspects of ecological protection, environmental construction, manufacturing, urban development, and people’s lives, so as to accelerate the construction of a beautiful China. The construction of ecological civilization can significantly enhance the sense of gain of the common people, and the common people have the most profound experience. It is necessary to adhere to the integration of mountain, water and city management, scientifically and rationally plan the production space, living space and ecological space of the city, and build public places for leisure, fitness and entertainment for the common people.

This is the afternoon of the 16th. When Xi Jinping inspected the ecological environment along the Xiaoling River in the East Lake Forest Park in Jinzhou City, he had cordial exchanges with the people who were enjoying leisure and cultural activities.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yan Yan

Xi Jinping listened to the report on flood control work in Liaoning Province on the spot. This year, there has been a lot of rain in the north. Since the flood season in Liaoning, there have been many rounds of heavy rainfall, resulting in damage to crops and property losses of the masses. The Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, with the support of the relevant central departments, made every effort to do a good job in various disaster relief and relief work, and promptly transferred nearly 200,000 people affected by the disaster to ensure that the people affected by the disaster have food, clothing, clean water to drink, and temporary safety. The residence and the sick can seek medical treatment in time, which has maintained the overall social stability. Xi Jinping is very concerned about the rescue and resettlement of the disaster-stricken people. He pointed out that August is still a critical period for flood control in the northern region. Party committees and governments at all levels must adhere to the principle of putting people first and life first, strengthen monitoring of flood conditions, investigate potential risks in a timely manner, take various measures for flood prevention and disaster relief, and properly resettle the affected people to ensure the safety of people’s lives. It is necessary to do a good job of post-disaster recovery and reconstruction planning to help the affected people return to normal production and life as soon as possible. It is necessary to improve the system and mechanism, improve the response plan, strengthen the early warning and prevention of extreme weather, and improve the prevention and emergency rescue capabilities of floods and geological disasters. At present, some places are encountering severe drought, and it is necessary to do a good job of drought relief.

This is the afternoon of the 16th. Xi Jinping inspected the comprehensive environmental improvement of the Xiaoling River and the Daughter River in Jinzhou City, listened to a report on the flood control work in Liaoning Province, and made important instructions on doing a good job in flood control work and improving disaster defense capabilities.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yan Yan

On the East Lake Cultural Square, people who were enjoying leisure and cultural activities saw the general secretary coming, and they all said hello to the general secretary. Xi Jinping kindly said to everyone that Chinese-style modernization is a modernization in which all the people are prosperous, not just a few, but the common prosperity of all the people; Chinese-style modernization is a modernization in which material civilization and spiritual civilization are coordinated, and it is necessary to carry forward the excellence of China. Traditional culture, make good use of red culture, develop advanced socialist culture, and enrich people’s spiritual and cultural life. The Party Central Committee attaches great importance to the revitalization of the Northeast. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee has implemented the strategy of further promoting the revitalization of the Northeast. We are full of confidence and expectations for the comprehensive revitalization of the Northeast in the new era. Jinzhou is a heroic city and a city with unique cultural temperament and profound historical and cultural heritage. It is gratifying to see that the ecological environment and the living environment have undergone tremendous changes after the renovation. I hope that everyone will increase their awareness of protecting the ecology and the environment, and jointly protect their homes. I wish the villagers a happier and better life in the future!

This is the afternoon of the 17th. Xi Jinping was in the exhibition hall of Shenyang SIASUN Robot Automation Co., Ltd. to inspect the centralized display of Liaoning advanced technology products.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

Xi Jinping inspected and investigated in Shenyang City on the 17th. In the afternoon, he came to Shenyang SIASUN Robotic Automation Co., Ltd. In the enterprise exhibition hall, Xi Jinping listened to the introduction of the overall situation of Liaoning New Era Northeast Revitalization, inspected the centralized display of Liaoning’s advanced technology products, and inspected the production, operation and independent innovation of SIASUN. In the company’s production workshop, industrial robots, collaborative robots, and special robots are being tested. Xi Jinping asked technicians and enterprise employees about the company’s development of core technology research and other situations, and affirmed the achievements of the company’s independent innovation and industrialization development, saying that SIASUN reflects China‘s speed and China‘s level.

This is the afternoon of the 17th. Xi Jinping was in the exhibition hall of Shenyang Xinsong Robot Automation Co., Ltd. to learn about the company’s production, operation and independent innovation.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

Outside the workshop, representatives of the company’s employees gathered together, and Xi Jinping waved to everyone. Xi Jinping emphasized that the CPC Central Committee implements an innovation-driven development strategy, attaches great importance to independent innovation, and attaches great importance to the construction of an innovation environment, strives to improve my country’s industrial level and strength, and promotes my country’s transformation from an economic power to an economic power and a manufacturing power. At present, economic globalization is facing adverse currents and protectionism is on the rise, but we must persist in opening the door to construction. my country’s development must be solid, step-by-step, open and inclusive, mutually beneficial and win-win, and actively build a new development pattern with the domestic cycle as the main body and the domestic and international dual cycles mutually reinforcing. We must insist on self-reliance, put the development of the country and the nation on the basis of our own strength, and firmly grasp the development initiative. To build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way and achieve the goal of the second century of struggle, we must take the road of independent innovation. If we don’t have time, we will promote self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, and we will only strive to break through the “stuck neck” problem, and strive to master the key core technologies and equipment manufacturing industry in our own hands. Young people are full of vigor and vitality, which is the hope for the development of enterprises. Party committees and governments at all levels must create a favorable environment to fully stimulate the innovation and creativity of young people, encourage them to innovate and climb new heights in various fields, and make greater contributions to promoting the revitalization of Northeast China in the new era.

This is the afternoon of the 17th, Xi Jinping inspected the production workshop of Shenyang Xinsong Robot Automation Co., Ltd.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

Xi Jinping then came to the Peony Community of Sandaizi Street, Huanggu District. The community was built in the 1980s and has more than 3,000 residents. In recent years, after infrastructure renovation and service improvement, it has become a demonstration community for grassroots governance. Xi Jinping successively went to the community party-mass service center, mass activity center and elderly care service center, and learned from community workers, teachers and students of happiness education class, and elderly volunteers about the local strengthening of grass-roots party building, improvement of living environment, and development of services for the people. . In the elderly restaurant, Xi Jinping asked the elderly people who were dining whether the price of the food was expensive, whether the community service was good, and what difficulties they had in life.

On the afternoon of the 17th, Xi Jinping was at the Mudan Community Elderly Service Center, Sandaizi Street, Huanggu District, Shenyang City, and asked elderly volunteers about the community’s service for the people.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shen Hong

On the afternoon of the 17th, Xi Jinping had a cordial exchange with the children in the happiness education class at the Peony Community Mass Activity Center, Sandaizi Street, Huanggu District, Shenyang City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shen Hong

On the afternoon of the 17th, Xi Jinping had a cordial exchange with the elderly people who were dining at the Mudan Community Senior Restaurant, Sandaizi Street, Huanggu District, Shenyang City.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

Xi Jinping walked into the house of resident Li Shui, inspected the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, etc., and then sat down in the living room and had a cordial conversation with the family. Everyone told the general secretary that the community has been renovated, the house is much warmer in winter, the problem of water accumulation on the road has also been solved, the environment is good, and the mood is good. Now the children are able to go to school, the elderly are supported when they see a doctor, and the harmonious neighbors are like a family. Xi Jinping is very pleased to see that their days and the United States are prosperous.

On the afternoon of the 17th, Xi Jinping was in the Peony Community of Sandaizi Street, Huanggu District, Shenyang City, with residents Li Shui and his family.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

When leaving the community, the residents warmly said goodbye to the general secretary. Xi Jinping told everyone that the dream of a well-off society, the dream of a strong country, and the Chinese dream are, in the final analysis, the “dream of happiness” for the common people. All the struggles of the Communist Party of China are to seek happiness for the people. He pointed out that the renovation of old communities is an important work to enhance the sense of achievement of the common people, and it is also an important part of the implementation of urban renewal actions. It is necessary to focus on serving the people, facilitating the people, and bringing peace to the people, improving the living environment as much as possible, and renovating living facilities such as water, electricity, and gas, so as to better meet the daily needs of residents and ensure safety. To strengthen community services, improve service functions. The elderly and children are the most resident residents in the community, and “one old and one young” is the main concern of most families. my country has entered an aging society. It is necessary to vigorously develop the cause of the elderly and the industry for the elderly, and where conditions permit, the construction of elderly care facilities shall be strengthened, and elderly care services shall be actively carried out. The healthy growth of minors is related to the future of the country and the nation, and to the happiness and well-being of thousands of families. The community should actively carry out various non-profit extracurricular practical activities to promote the physical, mental and spiritual health of minors. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of community-level party organizations, strengthen and improve community work, and promote more resources to be directed to the community, so that ordinary people can realize that our party serves the people wholeheartedly and that the party is always by the people’s side. Xi Jinping wished everyone a better life every day in the comprehensive revitalization and development of Northeast China in the new era.

This is the afternoon of the 17th, when Xi Jinping inspected the Peony Community of Sandaizi Street, Huanggu District, Shenyang City, and communicated cordially with the residents of the community.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng

Ding Xuexiang, Liu He, Chen Xi, He Lifeng and responsible comrades from relevant central departments accompanied the inspection.

This is the morning of the 17th. Xi Jinping cordially met with the leading cadres of the army stationed in Shenyang and above and the chief officer of the regiment-level unit in Shenyang. On behalf of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, he extended sincere greetings to all officers and soldiers of the army stationed in Shenyang, and took a group photo with everyone.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Gang

On the morning of August 17, Xi Jinping cordially met with the leading cadres of the army stationed in Shenyang and above and the leaders of regiment-level units in Shenyang. On behalf of the Party Central Committee and the Central Military Commission, he extended sincere greetings to all officers and soldiers of the army stationed in Shenyang, and took a group photo with everyone. Zhang Youxia accompanied him to the meeting.