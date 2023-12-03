During his inspection in Shanghai, Xi Jinping emphasized the important mission of focusing on building the “Five Centers” and accelerating the construction of a modern socialist international metropolis. On his way back to Beijing, he inspected Yancheng, Jiangsu

Xi Jinping, during his recent inspection of Shanghai, emphasized the importance of building the “Five Centers” and accelerating the construction of a modern socialist international metropolis. This mission is crucial for Shanghai to continue its high-quality development and play a leading role in promoting Chinese-style modernization.

The General Secretary visited financial institutions, science and technology innovation parks, and affordable rental housing projects during his inspection. His visit to the Shanghai Futures Exchange highlighted the importance of accelerating efforts to build a world-class exchange and make greater contributions to exploring futures regulatory systems with Chinese characteristics.

Additionally, Xi Jinping visited the Shanghai Science and Technology Innovation Achievements Exhibition, emphasizing the importance of promoting Chinese-style modernization through strategic support of science and technology, education, and talents. He also took the time to visit affordable rental housing projects, affirming the city’s efforts to provide housing security for new residents, young people, and frontline workers in Shanghai.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping listened to the work report of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, affirming the achievements of various tasks in Shanghai. He pointed out that Shanghai must use the construction of the “five centers” as its main direction to coordinate and guide economic and social development. This includes taking scientific and technological innovation as the guide, strengthening research on key core technologies, and promoting the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries.

Xi Jinping also emphasized the importance of comprehensively deepening reform and opening up from a higher starting point to enhance development momentum and competitiveness. It is crucial for Shanghai to take the lead in carrying out stress tests in the Lingang New Area and expanding institutional opening up such as rules, regulations, management, and standards.

In addition to economic development, Xi Jinping stressed the importance of fully implementing the people’s city concept and improving urban governance. This involves taking improving people’s livelihood and well-being as the starting point and goal of urban construction and governance, building an urban governance community in which everyone participates, and actively solving problems involving the vital interests of the people.

Xi Jinping’s inspection and emphasis on building the “Five Centers” and accelerating the construction of a modern socialist international metropolis highlight the importance of Shanghai’s role in promoting high-quality development and Chinese-style modernization. These efforts will continue to enhance Shanghai’s energy level, core competitiveness, and global influence.

