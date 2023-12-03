How to set up and connect your Wi-Fi router

Connecting a new Wi-Fi device can seem like a difficult task to do, especially if you don’t have a good relationship with technology. Actually configure the router It’s very simple: just arm yourself with a little patience and follow this guide.

Tech Test Google Nest Wifi Pro, the test: the easy road to the mesh network by Emanuele Capone November 28, 2022

How to configure the router

In this paragraph we will list the simplest and most correct procedure to configure the router quickly. Before any operation, you will need to make sure that the router is correctly connected to the home telephone socket. Here’s how to do it:

Connect the router to the socket and to the telephone line Insert the power cable into the router Press the power button Insert the ethernet cable into one of the numbered inputs located behind the device and into the LAN input of the computer

At this point, the router lights should be on: you will need to wait a few minutes for the device to stabilize correctly. Now we can move on to the actual configuration of the router. Here are the steps to follow:

Log in to management panel of the router: to do this, type from any Internet browser the IP address of the router you have (just look at the label on the back of the router or consult the supplied manual) Insert username and password (usually they are admin/admin or admin/password, otherwise consult the manual); once the log-in data has been entered, the router administration panel will appear

Automatic router configuration

To access the router’s automatic configuration mode, simply click on Quick setup/Setup Wizard or Quick Configuration. The configuration options may vary from one device to another but in principle they are the same; here is a list:

Home/General: Router status information

Local Network/LAN: devices connected to the network

Internet/Long Band: Network information

Wi-Fi Wireless: Wireless network information

Safety: to change the password, enable/disable Internet access, enable/disable parental control.

Backup/Restore: to back up your device

Update: to perform device updates

Device: to intervene on the device settings

Once you have made the appropriate changes, you will need to click on Save Settings and sometimes, restart the router for the device to incorporate and apply the new changes.

How to configure a TP-LINK Router

The configuration panel of a router TP-LINK differs in some details from that of standard routers. In fact, it is made up of two different menus: an upper one which allows quick configuration of the device (Quick Setup) and a lateral one which contains all the subsections of the management area.

From the top menu it is also possible to choose whether to display the Basic options or those Advance for better device configuration.

How to configure a router as a repeater

In case the purchase of a Wi-Fi router had the objective of amplify the network inside a home you must first make sure that the device has this operating mode. To do this, just look at the data sheet and look for R modeange Extender.

At this point, you will have to position the repeater router within range of the main Wi-Fi, turn it on and connect it to the PC to set up. As mentioned before, you will have to access the device configuration panel and access the section repeater/access pointselect the Wi-Fi signal to replicate and enter the network key. And then apply the changes.

For best results it is advisable to place the repeater router in a point where the main Wi-Fi signal is strong enough (equal to or greater than 50% of the strength).

WeTransfer tutorial: what it is and how it works 10 October 2023

Change your network access key

Once you have completed your router setup, it may be helpful change the access key to the network. To change your password here are the steps to follow:

Access the section Wireless Settings

Check the box to activate the connection protection

Set the WPA/WPA2 security

Enter the New Password

Click on Apply or Save

At this point, by following all the instructions listed above, you will be able to use your Wi-Fi router in complete freedom and without problems.

Share this: Facebook

X

