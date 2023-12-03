Giulia Cecchettin, Turetta parents meet son in prison

December 03, 2023 2.55pm

The visit – the first after the crime – lasted about an hour. The girl’s funeral is on Tuesday. The 22-year-old’s father: “We chose a large church so that a message of great participation arrives”

Tgcom24

Giulia’s father: “A message of great participation comes from the funeral”

Giulia’s funeral will be held on Tuesday in Padua in the basilica of Santa Giustina. “We chose a large church so that a message of great participation could reach us, we wanted it this way so that this message could reach us”. With a few words, in a sweet tone, Gino Cecchettin spoke like this, in front of her house in Vigonovo (Venice), about the funeral of her daughter. Thousands of people could attend her funeral, perhaps even more than ten thousand. “I’m preparing a written message that I will read that day,” he added. “I’m not good with words, ask me about electronics if anything… but I’m trying to say things as best I can.”

Many messages and flowers placed in front of Giulia’s house

In view of the funeral rite, the blow-up dedicated to the student, with the writing “Giulia we love you” and placed on the facade of the town hall of Vigonovo, should be transferred to the Basilica of Padua. Even in the last few hours, many people have stopped to leave flowers or messages, or simply to dedicate a moment of closeness and emotion, in front of the Cecchettins’ house or the town hall. The young woman’s father, meanwhile, returned home holding some participation tickets for Tuesday’s funeral.

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

