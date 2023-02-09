A positive behavior, thanks to the 15% discount, was registered in the month of January for the collection of the motor vehicle tax, effective 2023, which reached the figure of 3,700 million pesos.

As reported by Cristian Baquero, Revenue Manager of the Meta Treasury Secretariat, this figure is 1,100 million pesos more compared to 2022, when the collection reached 2,600 million pesos.

This figure is the result of the good behavior of the owners of vehicles and motorcycles registered in the Department’s traffic offices, who have taken advantage of the 15% prompt payment discount, which expires on February 28.

This increase in collection is for Meta, said the official, who recalled that 80% is for the Department and 20% for the municipality.

He invited taxpayers to catch up with this obligation, recalling that in March the discount for prompt payment will be 10%.

Added to the known payment points is SuperGIROS, whose correspondent in Meta is Consuerte.

Source: Government of Meta

