Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italian swimming star among the leading athletes of DAO SpA, a leading sports management and sports marketing company, is the new testimonial of Granarolo SpA

Born from the meeting of two Emilian excellences famous all over the world, this partnership will have as its cornerstone physical well-being combined with sport and nutrition, swimming and milk as training courses and vital principles for the health of consumers.

Proud to announce his partnership with Granarolo, Gregorio Paltrinieri: «I am proud to be linked to a brand that has marked my childhood and adolescence from a food point of view, as well as being such an important reality in my area of ​​birth, an icon of Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna».

The new Granarolo social communication and television media campaign will feature Gregorio Paltrinieri as the face of the Group’s functional products dedicated to the health and needs of the family: Granarolo Benessere Accadì High Digestibility (<0.1%), one of the first Italian experiences delactosed products, Granarolo Benessere Oggi Subito, the range of cheeses made with 30% less salt and 50% less fat than the average of similar products on the market, Granarolo Benessere Proteine, the range of products specifically designed for those looking for a higher protein content, and Granarolo Benessere Kefir.