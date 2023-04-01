Home News During the first months of the year, 33 social leaders were assassinated in Colombia
News

During the first months of the year, 33 social leaders were assassinated in Colombia

by admin
During the first months of the year, 33 social leaders were assassinated in Colombia

According to a report published by Human Rights Watch (HRW), at least 33 social leaders and human rights defenders have been assassinated in Colombia in the first three months of 2023, according to Juan Pappier, acting deputy director of HRW for the Americas, in your Twitter account.

The HRW report indicates that the crimes occurred in different departments of the country, with the Pacific region being the most affected. In Nariño, 6 cases were registered, 5 in Cauca, 3 in Valle del Cauca and 1 in Chocó. In Bolívar, César, Magdalena and Sucre, there were two crimes each, and in Antioquia, Arauca, Atlántico, Boyacá, Caldas, Caquetá, La Guajira, Norte de Santander, Putumayo and Santander, there was one murder in each.

The murdered leaders were from different sectors of society, including community, indigenous, peasant, victim, LGBTIQ+, Afro-descendant, and youth leaders, as well as an official from the Ombudsman’s Office.

The Pacific region has been especially vulnerable to violence due to the presence of dissidents from the FARC, the National Liberation Army, and criminal gangs fighting for territorial control and drug trafficking routes.

The situation of violence in Colombia has been the subject of concern of different international human rights organizations, which have called attention to the need to protect social leaders and human rights defenders in the country.

See also  Migrants, agony and waiting on land and at sea. Humanity and RiseAbove to Sicily but will not be able to dock

You may also like

A1, three, magenta: Mobile phone tariffs increase by...

Don’t panic and rush through every day

Professional soldier wounded by the ELN died in...

Again mass protests in Israel despite postponement of...

Boufarik, Algeria, has been famous for decades in...

Medellín Mayor’s Office modifies its opening hours for...

The Shanghai-Hong Kong high-speed railway resumed operation yesterday,...

Collective agreement in the textile and clothing industry

Announcing the 6th of April as a new...

Julieta Piñeres told about the harsh disease she...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy