Electronic science – Abdul Ilah Shahboun The Wydad Sports Team is preparing for the sixth and final round of the group stage competitions of the African Champions League for football, in which it will host today, Saturday, on the floor of the Mohammed V complex in Casablanca, its opponent, the Algerian JS Kabylie, to repay the debt of its loss in the first leg and thus end the group stage alone with the leadership of the first group, note He shares it with the Algerian team by 10 points.

The red team, led by its Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido, seeks to imprint the result of the victory at the expense of the Algerian team to avenge its loss in the first leg, and thus pass to the next round as the leader of its group.

Certainly, the receptionists and public support for Wydad supporters and fans will have a major role in motivating the players to overthrow JS Kabylie in Casablanca.

Garrido, the coach of Wydad, restores the services of four players who are considered among the mainstays within the team, and it comes to each of them, Reda Al-Jaadi, Hamid Haddad, Al-Hussein Benayada and Zuhair Al-Metraji, after recovering from the injuries they suffered earlier. The aforementioned quartet had joined the team’s list to face Algeria’s JS Kabylie on Saturday.

On the other hand, Wydad’s safety valve, Ahmed Reda El-Teknaouti, will be absent from this upcoming match, due to the injury he suffered at the knee level, during one of the training sessions for the Lions at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Al-Mamoura. Farhan, whose absence ranges from 10 days to two weeks, due to a muscle injury.

The Wydad fans are eager for their team’s victory over JS Kabylie in Casablanca to avenge their loss in Algeria with a goal without a response, and thus pass to the next round alone at the top of Group A.

On the other hand, the players of the JS Kabylie team will enter Saturday’s match with high spirits after winning with one goal over Wydad in the first leg in Algeria, in order to score a positive result with the Mohamed V boat, and to seize the leadership. Note that the two teams together guaranteed qualification to the quarter-finals, as they are the leaders of the first group with 10 points.

This was confirmed by the team’s coach, Miloud Hamdi, by saying, “It is true that the match will be complicated, in front of a large team supported by its fans, but we will do everything in our power to achieve victory and qualify for the quarter-finals at the top.”

The Algerian coach made it clear in a press statement that the CAF Champions League competition is not their first goal, but rather ensuring survival in the local league in which he occupies the penultimate position, however, the spokesman confirms that they will work to achieve a positive result against Wydad.

The JS Kabylie coach stated that the Moroccan team changed its coach, which means changing the way of playing compared to the first leg, in addition to relying on the names of some players instead of others, which must be taken into account.

And the arbitration committee of the Confederation of African Football had appointed the South African referee Abongil Tom, to lead the match between Wydad Athletic and its guest JS Kabylie, in drawing the last round of the group stage of the continental competition.

It is noteworthy that Wydad Athletic leads Group A with 10 points, with a goal difference from the runner-up JS Kabylie, followed by Congolese Vita Club and Angolan Petro Atletico with four points each.