“I ask the people to go vote tomorrow, to choose freely, without pressure from anyone,” said Tiki González

“We have closed on Thursday the 27th, as the regulations dictate, the meetings and meetings of our electoral campaign that was very laborious but at the same time, very positive. I ask everyone to go to the polling places to choose freely, without pressure from anyone and conscientiously”, he pointed out.

“We have reached all the districts of our department and have talked, exchanged ideas and work projects with thousands of people. I thank all the citizens for having received me, I thank the candidates for departmental councilors and sectional presidents who accompany me; to the leaders, directors, affiliates of my party and to those who are not co-religionists but who still expressed support for our project”, he said. Tiki González added that on Friday and today Saturday his entire team is working to have all the details ready for Sunday, the day of general elections in our country. “All our organizational work is ready and we are preparing to go to the polls, for this reason I reiterate the invitation to all citizens to choose freely and with conscience,” he assured.