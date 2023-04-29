Home » “I ask the people to go vote tomorrow, to choose freely, without pressure from anyone,” said Tiki González
News

“I ask the people to go vote tomorrow, to choose freely, without pressure from anyone,” said Tiki González

by admin
“I ask the people to go vote tomorrow, to choose freely, without pressure from anyone,” said Tiki González
Tiki Gonzalez Vaesken, candidate for deputy.

“We have closed on Thursday the 27th, as the regulations dictate, the meetings and meetings of our electoral campaign that was very laborious but at the same time, very positive. I ask everyone to go to the polling places to choose freely, without pressure from anyone and conscientiously”, he pointed out.

“We have reached all the districts of our department and have talked, exchanged ideas and work projects with thousands of people. I thank all the citizens for having received me, I thank the candidates for departmental councilors and sectional presidents who accompany me; to the leaders, directors, affiliates of my party and to those who are not co-religionists but who still expressed support for our project”, he said. Tiki González added that on Friday and today Saturday his entire team is working to have all the details ready for Sunday, the day of general elections in our country. “All our organizational work is ready and we are preparing to go to the polls, for this reason I reiterate the invitation to all citizens to choose freely and with conscience,” he assured.

See also  "Beware of thieves," but the warning comes from the thief herself who cleans her house

You may also like

Tour de Rü lets Essen’s classic car fans...

Anuel AA shares the first images with his...

Real wages in Germany fell by 4 percent...

SOME SOCIAL RULES THAT MAY HELP YOU «...

Vallenato writer won Casa de las Américas Award

Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the “May Day...

For Developers, by Developers: Register now for Microsoft...

Comptroller announces that state vehicles must remain closed...

A minor under the age of 16 was...

Malchin: Drugs seized – telltale power consumption |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy