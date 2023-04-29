Anuel AA shares the first images with his daughter

This is how Anuel AA sounds singing vallenato from ‘Los Inquietos’

On a daily basis, Tik Tok users come up with new trends, songs, dances, and other content that entertains viewers. On this occasion, they did a humorous simulation of the singer of the urban genre Anuel AA interpreting a somewhat particular song.

The clip was created and distributed by the user Brayan Espinosa, who is dedicated to making similar content with various celebrities from reggaeton and other genres. Among his videos are Arcangel, Bad Bunny and Drake.

In these audiovisual pieces, the voice of the artists is taken and a simulation is made as if they were interpreting other songs by other groups or a soloist, which has come to sound somewhat particular.

For example, in one of his videos he pretended that the Canadian singer Drakewith his American accent I was singing ‘Impersonator’, a Spanish bachata production performed by Romeo Santos.

The content creator seems to be fascinated by Anuel’s voice, since he has created several videos in which it appears that the Puerto Rican is singing classic vallenato singles and other genres somewhat distant from his musical line.

One of the most iconic and that has had the most views has been Anuel AA’s apparent interpretation of ‘Give me your love’, a vallenato classic by the Colombian group ‘Los Inquietos’.