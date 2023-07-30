During the heavy rain, the deer also took shelter with the humans, the heartwarming viral video was seen by more than 3.4 million Twitter users.

During the heavy rain, the deer also took shelter along with the humans

There is no doubt that most of the social media platforms are being used to spread religious and communal hate content. Also, social media is now being used as a platform for lies! Fact checkers continue to point out hatred by spreading videos of ancient and other countries on social media, but the intention of the religious fanatics has become viral in millions by that time. They are also starting to be made!!

On the other hand, on different platforms of the same social media, along with those who raise the flag of humanity, various adorable videos of animals also keep going viral. It is satisfying to see that humanity is still alive and the human heritage has been adopted by animals. !

Hilarious videos on social media keep viewers entertained for a while. Many videos show an endearing bond between humans and animals. From a dog playing with bloodthirsty lions, tigers and elephants to monkeys and cats. Apart from funny and intimate videos with their owners, from dolphins kissing women and children, the videos put smiles on the faces of the viewers.

While a bunch of hate groups try to weaken the national unity and brotherhood among human beings by posting hateful and false videos. Abusive comments on any good and instructive content make their mentality clear. While their identity on social media is not clear, who are they and where are they from?

Most of them use fake IDs to spread hatred day and night, to humiliate a particular religion and its followers. It feels that under a systematic plan, these fanatics who shame humanity have been regularly prepared? So that no one should spread the message of love, just learn to hate each other in the name of religion, caste, caste, sect, regionalism and parties!!

In such an environment, one on Twitter 12 seconds A beautiful and very heartwarming video has gone viral. It has been seen by more than 3.4 million social media users in three days. In it, it can be seen that a herd of deer is walking during the heavy rain without fear of the humans around them. He is sitting sheltered.

Watch this video Tansu YEGEN@ While tweeting, the caption with it is written that “Situation in the Japanese city of Nara during heavy rain”.

The situation in the Japanese city of Nara during a downpour pic.twitter.com/Uy493dj91o — Tansu YEGEN (@TansuYegen) July 26, 2023

This short video begins with cars running on the road during the Musladha torrential downpour, to the shadow of a building on the side of the road. have stood up While there are many people and children around them.

Seeing this scene, the people there are also surprised, but they are fearlessly busy taking pictures and videos of these deer. To this video by Tansu Yagan 91 thousand More than Twitter users have retweeted and Five lakhs Liked by more than users 7 thousand Twitter users have made interesting comments on this video.

Golaria wrote in his comment on this video that “Deer in Japan also know how to gather well.”

Another user, Therese Dutt, wrote, “Thank god they’re decent. “

“Nice to see wildlife and residents living in harmony,” commented Twitter user William Geranco.

Another user, Paprika Girl, wrote her comment: Wow! What a lovely sight! It makes me wonder how the animals find shelter every time it rains.

A female Twitter user named Meenakshi Karkatiya wrote in her comment on the video, “It is truly remarkable to witness such a harmonious relationship between animals and humans, where deer feel safe and comfortable in the presence of people. It is heartwarming.” Wally serves as an example of how humans can live peacefully with wildlife. Also, many interesting comments are being made on this video.

