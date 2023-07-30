Home » Otis Shanty Releases ‘Early Birds’ | Niche Music
Somerville, Massachusetts-based alternative rock band Otis Shanty has released their new single ‘Early Birds’ on Boston Street Records on July 28th!

Otis Shanty is a quartet consisting of Sadye Bobette, Ryan DiLello, Julian Snyder, and Jono Quinn.

The simple way of singing and the guitar that drives the whole is wonderful. I especially love the part where the sound in the second half is blurred. The slacker-like performance below is also really good.

Otis Shanty Live at EXIT Galleries 5/13/23

A double EP is scheduled to be released this fall, so if you like Courtney Barnett, Sparklehorse, and Yo La Tengo, check it out.

