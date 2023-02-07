During the investigation in Haiyan County, Chen Wei emphasized: the high-end manufacturing will consolidate the grassroots foundation and contribute to Haiyan’s efforts to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Jiaxing



Yesterday afternoon, Chen Wei, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, went deep into the enterprises and communities in Haiyan County to conduct in-depth research on the high-quality development of manufacturing industry and grassroots social governance, and promoted the launch of the “big visit, big research, big service, big problem solving” activity. He emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and in accordance with the deployment requirements of the Central Committee, the Provincial Party Committee, and the Municipal Party Committee, continue to focus on high-end manufacturing, consolidate the foundation of grassroots governance, and strive to transform the momentum of innovation, reform, and opening up Contribute Haiyan’s strength to institutional advantages, development opportunities, and writing a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Jiaxing. Dai Ming, vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, participated in the investigation.

Integrated home furnishing is a traditional advantageous industry in Haiyan, which has given birth to leading enterprises in the industry such as Zhejiang Youbang Ceiling Co., Ltd. AIA Ceiling is the first listed company in the integrated ceiling industry. Here, Chen Wei inspected the company’s digital exhibition hall and heard about the development of Haiyan’s smart integrated home furnishing industry chain. He fully affirmed the responsibility and deeds of the company as an “industry leader” and encouraged the company to boost confidence, actively promote the deep integration of the industrial chain innovation chain, continuously improve the technological content of products, expand new sales channels, and lead the development of the industry Run faster and with higher quality.

Fortune Lubrication Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech Sino-foreign joint venture mainly engaged in the research, development and production of lubricant materials. Chen Wei walked into the company’s R&D center, communicated cordially with the R&D personnel, and learned more about the company’s technological advantages and process innovations. Chen Wei was very happy and fully affirmed the news that the company had established a joint R&D center with Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and that several products had broken foreign monopoly. He said that enterprises are the main body of innovation, and they must continue to increase investment in research and development, vigorously introduce talents from home and abroad, continue to enhance the ability to tackle key technologies that break through the “stuck neck”, and continue to use innovation to inject inexhaustible power into the high-quality development of enterprises.

In recent years, relying on the unique advantages of the large-scale and stable production of isotopes by Qinshan Nuclear Power Heavy Water Reactor, Haiyan has carried out the planning of the whole industrial chain and accelerated the construction of isotope industrial parks. Chen Wei came to the construction site of the industrial park and listened carefully to the report on the progress of the industrial park. He said that it is necessary to make full use of the unique resources and location advantages of Haiyan County, seize the time window, build an industrial park with high standards, continue to expand the industrial chain related to nuclear power and nuclear technology applications, strive to build a national medical isotope industry demonstration park, and continuously build a long-term industrial park. A new pattern of joint development of nuclear technology in the triangle area.

Finally, Chen Wei came to Haiwan Community in Haiyan Economic Development Zone (Xitangqiao Street) to investigate the grassroots governance work of large units in integrated communities. The community has the characteristics of “three integrations”: the integration of residential areas and industrial and commercial areas, the integration of demolished villages, and the integration of local residents and new residents. It is a typical integrated large community and large unit. Chen Wei fully affirmed the community party branch’s practice of launching the “Concentric π” party building brand and creating a new management model of “one union, three innovations and four communists” for new residents. He emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the leadership of party building, constantly improve the “community party building” working mechanism such as red properties and contractual party building, and effectively do a good job in the service of “one old, one young, one new”, and constantly weave a “one network” of grassroots governance to effectively Improve the level of precision, refinement, and intelligence in grassroots governance.