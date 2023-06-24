Claudia López agrees with Win Sports to screen the Colombian soccer final

A heated atmosphere was experienced in the last hours on social networks due to the dispute between the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero and the Mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, against the directors of Win Sportsowner of the broadcasting rights of the FPC and Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor when it was first announced that the Colombian soccer final match could not be broadcast massively.

The match to be played Saturday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m.will face Millionaires and Atlético Nacionalwho are fighting for the title of the first semester, in a duel that has very high expectations in Bogotá, Medellín and in a large part of the country.

Due to one of the most anticipated finals in the history of Colombian soccer, a true political confrontation broke out between different authorities who, from their areas, seek to defend their interests and those they claim to represent.

After the controversy, Claudia López confirmed that the provisions and permits will be given so that the Colombian soccer final can be broadcast in Simón Bolívar Park through giant screens.

Organization of the screening of the final between Millonarios and Atlético Nacional:

“There we will put up giant screens so that the Millonarios fans can attend en masse to enjoy the Colombian soccer final in peace and with enthusiasm,” reported the Secretary of Government, Felipe Jiménez Ángel.

In this way, both inside the metropolitan park, which will open its doors at 4pm, and in the surroundings, there will be managers of social dialogue, coexistence, staff from the Ministry of Health, Idiger and logistics collaborators, together with the Metropolitan Police of Bogotá, to guarantee security and coexistence.

“The passion for soccer belongs to everyone. What we want is to pamper the fans and take care of them, because it is a massive event, because we have to celebrate the football festival, and it is much better if we can do it in a suitable place, with good logistics, safely and calmly ” , previously expressed the Mayor.

