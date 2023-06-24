The US-India joint statement is unnecessary, one-sided and misleading: Pakistan

Pakistan has termed its reference as unnecessary, one-sided and misleading in the joint statement of the US and India on Thursday, saying that the purpose of this reference is merely political.

Responding to the joint statement of the United States and India on Friday night, Pakistan’s foreign ministry called it a violation of diplomatic principles and said: “We are surprised that despite Pakistan’s close cooperation with the United States against terrorism, it ( Pakistan’s name) has been added.’

The statement said that Pakistan has made unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism and that its law enforcement agencies and armed forces have set examples by sacrificing lives.

The statement said: ‘The people of Pakistan are the real heroes in this war and the international community has time and again recognized Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in the war against terrorism.’

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on Islamabad to take action against extremists targeting New Delhi.

According to the news agency AFP, in the joint statement issued on the occasion of Modi’s visit to America, the two leaders have reiterated the demand from Pakistan to take action against extremist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

A joint statement issued by the White House said that they (President Joe Biden and Narendra Modi) strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, the use of terrorist organizations and called on Pakistan to Take immediate action to ensure that no area under its control is used for terrorist attacks.’

The Foreign Office statement added: ‘The world has long concluded that terrorism can only be defeated through joint and co-operative action.’

The Foreign Office maintained that the claims made in the joint declaration were not related to strengthening international commitment to the fight against terrorism.

‘The statement shows that the spirit of cooperation, which is vital to defeat the menace of terrorism, has been sacrificed on the altar of geopolitical considerations.’

Apart from being a state sponsor of terrorism, India habitually uses the bogey of terrorism to justify Delhi’s brutal repression in Jammu and Kashmir under its illegal administration, and with minorities, the Foreign Office added in the statement. Distract from misbehavior.

“Thus making any kind of accusations about Pakistan and its war on terror is completely wrong.

‘Ironically, the joint statement fails to address the key sources of tension and instability in the region and to take note of the dire human rights situation in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. It amounts to an abdication of international responsibility.’

Expressing deep concern over the transfer of advanced military technology to India, the Foreign Office said in a statement that such moves are increasing the military imbalance in the region and undermining strategic stability and further, the sustainable peace in South Asia. They are unhelpful in achieving the goal.

‘We urge our international partners to take a comprehensive and objective approach to peace and security issues in South Asia and avoid endorsing unilateral positions.’

