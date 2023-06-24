AR glasses Vision Pro: Apple releases VisionOS SDK

The software development kit uses well-known tools such as Xcode and ARKit. A simulator for VisionOS is also on board. Developers can also apply for a Vision Pro Developer Kit.

Apple has released a software development kit (SDK) for the VisionOS operating system for its Vision Pro AR glasses. Developers also have the opportunity to apply for the required hardware in the form of the Vision Pro Developer Kit. In addition, developer labs are to be set up in six cities around the world, where developers can work with Apple on their applications.

The VisionOS SDK offers developers familiar technologies such as Xcode, SwiftUI, RealityKit, ARKit and TestFlight. These technologies help create apps in 3D using Reality Composer Pro, a tool that allows developers to preview 3D models, animations, images, and sounds.

A VisionOS simulator is also on board to create different physical room layouts and lighting conditions to ensure apps work in any environment. Additionally, Apple’s accessibility features are made available to developers to ensure their VisionOS apps are suitable for everyone.

Apple also offers a VisionOS design kit for Figma, a platform that designers and app developers use to prototype new websites, apps, and software. Apple notes that Figma assets include “a comprehensive set of UI components, views, system interfaces, text styles, color styles, and materials.”

However, the VisionOS SDK, the new Xcode, the Simulator and Reality Composer Pro are only available to members of the Apple Developer Program.

