Mr. Zhihui came forward to respond to the rumors of resignation and entrepreneurship that were hotly discussed a few days ago:The rumors are true, he has left Huawei and is preparing to start a business.

As for the status of the up master of station B that has attracted much attention, Mr. Zhihui said that he will not do it full-time, but he will fill in the hole he dug before, and he is still the ace pigeon.

In addition, he also revealed that in the future, more entrepreneurial plans may be announced on station B, and it will be used as a window to record entrepreneurial life.

As for the specific details of why he suddenly left Huawei and started a business after leaving, Mr. Zhihui has not given a detailed explanation so far.

However, we can get a glimpse of it from his response. In the paragraph about starting a business, Mr. Zhihui said that what he wants to do is “always love and dream”.

This also seems to indirectly confirm the rumor that he is going to be a robot. After all, most of the recent videos posted by Mr. Zhihui are related to robots, and the next video to be updated is also a robot.

I can do what I am interested in

Of course, the reason for Mr. Zhihui’s departure from Huawei is definitely not a business issue. In the previous news, people familiar with the matter have revealed that Mr. Zhihui’s performance and related honors before his departure are very impressive.

As for why he left, as revealed in the response: there are some discrepancies between his work at Huawei and what he wants to pursue.

In Huawei, Mr. Zhihui works in the Ascend department of the computing product line, and his main content is the full-stack R&D of the Ascend computing product line. Regarding Ascend Computing, according to Huawei’s official website, it is mainly to create a full-scenario AI infrastructure solution for “device, edge, and cloud”.

And his interests do not seem to fit well with his work at Huawei. Mr. Zhihui once publicly expressed his love for the field of robotics.

According to Gitee, when it comes to personal interests, Mr. Zhihui said that his favorite projects are intelligent interaction and electromechanical control, and the most important ones are related to robots. also said:

If the programmer is the god of the digital world, then giving the robot a body and using AI to give it a soul, this is the romance of a true geek!

And most of the content he updates on Station B is related to robots. In October last year, he made a robotic arm that can sew grapes, and the playback volume exceeded 6 million.

The video currently to be updated is also a robot. In the latest developments of this project, Mr. Zhihui said that “every mainline project is the most complicated project so far.”

However, leaving a job to start a business should not only be interested, but also have experience and capital preparations.

In terms of experience, Mr. Zhihui is not considered a rookie. During his school days, he had two entrepreneurial ventures. The first time he worked on 3D printing technology, and the second time he worked on biped robots.

And the company at that time also received a lot of investment and was very competitive in technology, but Mr. Zhihui still chose to work. The reason given at the time was this: he lacked experience in starting a business at school, and the team was all pure engineering. With a technical background, it is difficult to manage and operate a good team.

In terms of funds, some netizens broke the news that he has received angel investment, and netizens speculate that the investment leader is Li Zexiang, a leader in the robotics field.

△Source: hkxtech

Li Zexiang is a professor of the Department of Electronic and Computer Engineering at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and the director and professor of the Automation Technology Center of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He has long been engaged in teaching and scientific research in the fields of robotics, manufacturing science and automation.

He has published more than 120 papers, including nearly 30 papers in international core journals included in SCI and more than 60 papers in international core conferences. Research papers on robotics have been widely adopted or cited by international peers, pioneering the development of robots in non-holonomic constraints. This academic field under Motion Planning.

In addition to being a big cow in the field of robotics, Li Zexiang’s strength in venture capital should not be underestimated. He once founded a robot research and development company: Gu Gao Technology with professors Gao Bingqiang and Wu Hong from the same school, and it was successful in August this year. listed.

In the month of Googoo’s IPO, Li Zexiang teamed up with Sequoia and Tencent to set up a venture capital fund with a registered capital of 536 million yuan.

Let’s go back to Mr. Zhihui’s resignation to start a business. As a “Huawei genius boy” who has a very high popularity on the Internet, his move has already set off a lot of heat, and he also rushed to Zhihu’s hot list at that time.

Most of the netizens agree with Zhihui Jun’s move and respect his choice.

Reference link:

[1]https://weibo.com/1679186305/MlvGb5EGf

[2]https://gitee.com/gitee-stars/25

[3]http://www.hkxtech.com/prof-zexiang-li/?lang=zh-hans