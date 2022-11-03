6.1-inch small screen Snapdragon 8 Gen2 flagship is coming to Samsung Galaxy S23 preview: one-handed operation without pressure

Recently, there have been more and more leaks about the Samsung S23 series, and recently another poster from a Korean operator has leaked the details of the design and release of the Samsung S23 series.

Leaked posters suggest,South Korean KT carrier customers can sign up to pre-order the Galaxy S23 starting December 23.KT is the second largest mobile operator in South Korea. And Samsung will hold the next Unpacked event on January 5 next year, and at the same time release the high-profile new S23 series.

According to the revelations of well-known bloggers, the Samsung Galaxy S23 battery is rated at 3785mAh, and the typical value is 3900mAh.It adopts a 6.1-inch 1080P flexible straight screen.In terms of color matching, it was previously reported that the basic color matching of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will include at least five kinds of beige, black, green, and light pink.

Judging from the previously exposed renderings, the Galaxy S23 uses a 6.1-inch center punch display and is expected to be equipped with a 12MP front camera. also,The Samsung Galaxy S23 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with more RAM and a battery.

Prior to this, the National Bank version of the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra had all obtained 3C certification.

The certification shows that both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ come with the same EP-TA800 charger, and the device identifier confirms that the devices are prepared for the Chinese market. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is surprisingly also a 25W charging head, but it is speculated that the international version of the machine will still support a maximum charging rate of 45W.

As can be seen from the currently exposed renderings, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is slightly larger than the previous generation, about 146.3×70.8×7.6 mm, and one-handed operation is stress-free.

The rendering also shows,The Galaxy S23 will use the exact same design as the Galaxy S22, except that the frame of the camera module has been removed and replaced with a separate camera arrangement similar to the S22 Ultra.

It has been reported that Samsung still hopes that some S23 models will be equipped with Exynos chips, which has caused dissatisfaction with the Samsung mobile phone department. This also means that Samsung S23 series models may be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips in the global market.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen2 will adopt a new architecture solution of “1+2+2+3”, consisting of one X3 super core, two A720 large cores, two A710 large cores and three A510 high-efficiency cores, and the GPU is Upgrading from Adreno 730 to Adreno 740 will bring more powerful performance.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series will approach camera design from a different angle than previous years.

more specifically,All three Galaxy S23 models will borrow the camera design language of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with no camera bump elements, but a minimalistic individual circular cutout for each rear sensor.

As the king of Android phones in the minds of many users, Samsung’s domestic voice has become smaller and smaller since Note 7, and its reputation has recovered somewhat in the past two years.

The birth of the S22 series has surprised many users, and the broadband such as the extreme four borders has brought an unparalleled positive value. This time the S23 is still not disappointing in terms of configuration, but the specific performance depends on the actual effect after the release.

Recommended Double 11 Red Packet Activities:

Jingdong red envelopes (three times a day, up to 11,111 yuan): Get >> | Open the Jingdong APP and search for “Leading Red Packets 985”

Tmall Red Packet (once a day, up to 22,888 yuan): Claim >> | Open Tmall APP and search for “Tianjiang Red Packet 5656”