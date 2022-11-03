Home Entertainment “FFBE Phantom War” × “Final Fantasy 4” national service linkage is open!
Entertainment

“FFBE Phantom War” × “Final Fantasy 4” national service linkage is open!

by admin
“FFBE Phantom War” × “Final Fantasy 4” national service linkage is open!

The number of downloads worldwide has exceeded 44 million, and “Final Fantasy: Apocalypse Phantom Wars” launched by Square Enix is ​​about to launch a linkage activity with “Final Fantasy 4”!

This linkage event will bring many classic characters and elements from “Final Fantasy 4″, including ‘Cecil (Reissue)’, ‘Cain (Reissue)’, ‘Rosa (Reissue)’ and the Demon Wall (Reprint) ”High Beza’.

Can’t wait to get them? So please adventurers have a sneak peek!

Cecil (reprint)

Please see the related skills introduction.

Cain (reprint)

Please see the related skills introduction.

Rosa (reprint)

Please see the related skills introduction.

Demon Wall (Reissue)

Please check the details of the Phantom Soldier card.

Gobeza

Please check the details of the Phantom Soldier card.

The above is the relevant content of the linkage between “FFBE Phantom War” and “Final Fantasy 15”, and interested friends must not miss it~

Sina Statement: Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, and does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description.

See also  Free2Move, mobility that goes beyond: here is the monthly subscription car

You may also like

Ken Scott, a volume tells about the fashion...

The online drama “Jade Gate from the West”...

5 Strategies For Boosting Your Confidence During Live...

Technology always at the top for Interbrand with...

NEIGHBORHOOD x adidas Originals Release The ADIMATIC NBHD

First Look at Pharrell x adidas NMD Hu...

The visceral and cultured texts of Kae Tempest

The sensory challenges of Tristan Auer and Philippe...

The symphonic ballet “Century” of the National Ballet...

The medical suspense drama “Awakener” started today, starring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy