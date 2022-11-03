The number of downloads worldwide has exceeded 44 million, and “Final Fantasy: Apocalypse Phantom Wars” launched by Square Enix is ​​about to launch a linkage activity with “Final Fantasy 4”!

This linkage event will bring many classic characters and elements from “Final Fantasy 4″, including ‘Cecil (Reissue)’, ‘Cain (Reissue)’, ‘Rosa (Reissue)’ and the Demon Wall (Reprint) ”High Beza’.

Can’t wait to get them? So please adventurers have a sneak peek!

Cecil (reprint)

Cain (reprint)

Rosa (reprint)

Demon Wall (Reissue)

Gobeza

The above is the relevant content of the linkage between “FFBE Phantom War” and “Final Fantasy 15”, and interested friends must not miss it~

