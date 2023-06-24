Home » Municipality of Naples – List of caregivers admitted to the voucher
Municipality of Naples – List of caregivers admitted to the voucher

With executive provision n. 46 of 21/06/2023, the lists of caregivers admitted (Annex 1) and admitted with reserve (Annex 2) to take advantage of the 750 euro voucher have been published.

It should be noted that, for those admitted with reserve (Annex 2), i.e. those who have submitted an application accompanied by a UVI assessment request protocol, we are awaiting the results of the UVI (integrated assessment) to verify the suitability of the required requirements. Please note that the voucher will be paid as a refund after the reporting of the expenses made by 08/31/2023; the report must be sent, in the manner that will be disclosed, by 09/15/2023.

