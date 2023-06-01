Home » Student who died on a school trip, USR Calabria: “In Denise’s name we are committed to restoring the truth to what happened”
News

Student who died on a school trip, USR Calabria: “In Denise’s name we are committed to restoring the truth to what happened”

by admin
Student who died on a school trip, USR Calabria: “In Denise’s name we are committed to restoring the truth to what happened”

“The tragedy of Denise’s death overwhelms the whole world of the School together with her family and every word of condolence fails to give shape to the tumult of emotions that flows from the souls of an entire community”: he writes it in a note of condolence for the death of the young student on a school trip the regional school office for Calabria.

Every young person who dies takes away vital energies from an entire society, but when a tender existence is snatched from lightheartedness and exuberance by the fatality of the tragedy there is no way to lighten the collective responsibilities, since that death indelibly affects the consciences”adds the general manager Antonella Iunti.

Non there is no argument capable of relieving the state of pain deep that in this sad moment envelops everyone in a cold embrace and mute. The School gathers around the family and in the name of Denise we will continue to strive to restore the truth to what happened” concludes the note.

Rafting on a school trip, dinghy capsizes. Found the body of the missing 18-year-old. Valditara: “My condolences to Denise’s parents”

See also  Consumer advocates are warning of an EU data toll for online services for economic reasons

You may also like

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom...

Bono leads Sevilla to crown the European League

Legislative act to regulate the trade of marijuana...

Demystifying the aerospace technology on the manned spacecraft...

Fiji: A statement of disapproval

Statement of charges against Sergio Fajardo issued by...

John Wick 4, the film was designed to...

DGB Daegu Bank launches DGB ESG business preferential...

Confirm new attack on the Caño Limón Pipeline...

Giulia Tramontano’s boyfriend confessed – breaking latest news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy