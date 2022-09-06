Xi’an News Network News On September 6, the reporter learned from the Xi’an Market Supervision Bureau that, focusing on the theme of “creating new development of food safety and sharing a better new life”, during the 2022 National Food Safety Publicity Week, Xi’an City will adopt various forms and rich A series of colorful publicity activities guide citizens to participate in food safety publicity and create a strong food safety atmosphere.

During this year’s Food Safety Week, Xi’an planned and organized 13 colorful publicity activities. Among them, the publicity activities of entering agricultural product production bases will organize the public to visit the agricultural product production bases to understand the production and supervision of agricultural products, and experience social concerns such as pesticide and veterinary drug residue detection, animal and plant production regulators, and storage and preservation in the quality and safety of agricultural products. , issues of public concern, further enhance the public’s judgment and discrimination on the quality and safety of agricultural products, and guide scientific consumption; by organizing consumers and social supervisors to visit food production enterprises, observe and inspect on the spot, communicate and interact, and intuitively experience the production and processing process and various aspects. quality and safety management measures to enhance the awareness of all sectors of society on the current situation of food safety in our city and enhance consumer confidence. The publicity of food safety into supermarkets will popularize food safety knowledge for the public through food safety publicity exhibition boards, distribution of publicity materials, etc.; Knowledge of prevention and control, so that the theme of the “Jointly Create a New Development of Food Safety and Share a Beautiful New Life” propaganda week is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people; combined with organizing food safety volunteers and supervisors to enter the farmers’ market, from the perspective of strengthening the integrity system of market sponsors and operators Start with construction, promote the implementation of the main responsibilities of operators of edible agricultural products and market operators, and make a well-ordered, clean, hygienic, safe and reliable market operation and consumption environment a social consensus. Through publicity and education activities such as explanation of food safety laws and regulations, popular science knowledge training, interpretation of consumption hotspots, and food safety community health lectures in communities and villages (groups), consumers are guided to establish correct awareness of health and wellness, and to raise awareness of false propaganda, consumption Fraud detection ability.

Combined with the publicity activities of food safety entering the countryside and entering the campus, the staff will pass on the relevant knowledge of food safety to thousands of households through on-site explanations, food quick inspections, etc., so as to improve everyone’s food safety consumption awareness and develop a good diet. By carrying out activities such as the Open Day of the Grain Laboratory, the Open Day of the Risk Monitoring Laboratory, and the Open Day of the Food Inspection and Testing Institution, let the masses further enhance their understanding of the current situation of food safety in our city and participate in food safety through field observation and interaction. Publicity activities to jointly create a good atmosphere for food safety.

Bai Xinlei, an intern of Nan Jiangyuan, an all-media reporter of Xi’an Press