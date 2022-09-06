Original title: Apple iPhone 14 series display suppliers will still be Samsung, LG and BOE

The 2022 Apple Autumn New Product Launch Conference has been scheduled for 1:00 am Beijing time on September 8, with the theme of “Super Prospective”. It is expected that a number of new products such as the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch 8 will be unveiled. With less than a week left until the press conference, more and more relevant information has been disclosed.

It is reported that this year’s iPhone 14 series panel display suppliers will still be Samsung, LG and BOE. Although Apple has increased the purchase of display panels for the iPhone 14 series, it has not taken the risk of choosing other suppliers.

Since June this year, Apple has started to purchase display panels for the iPhone 14 series. According to DSCC, Apple is targeting a combined 34 million iPhone 14 series panels from Samsung, LG and BOE.

Among them, Samsung has won 82% of the iPhone 14 series display panel shipments in the past three months, firmly occupying the largest share. It is reported that Samsung is also the only display panel supplier to supply this year’s “super cup”-iPhone 14 Pro Max. Samsung is expected to remain the most important supplier of display panels for the iPhone 14 series.

The remaining 18% will be allocated to LG and BOE, with LG getting 12% and BOE 6%.

Editor's comment: Compared with Samsung and LG, BOE has a clear price advantage. Will Apple increase the use of BOE display panels in the production of the iPhone 14 series? let us wait and see.

