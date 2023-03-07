Home News Düsseldorf armaments group Rheinmetall attacked by hackers – Rhineland – News
Düsseldorf armaments group Rheinmetall attacked by hackers – Rhineland – News

Düsseldorf armaments group Rheinmetall attacked by hackers

The armaments group Rheinmetall, based in Düsseldorf, has just been included in the leading German share index Dax, and a few days later it becomes the target of a cyber attack. However, the attack had only minor effects: the group website operated by an external service provider was temporarily unavailable, said a group spokesman.

Cyber ​​attack on behalf of Russia?

The attack was a so-called DDoS attack. The servers are overwhelmed with many data requests in order to paralyze them. Rheinmetall’s IT infrastructure has proven to be stable, the spokesman said. There is no indication that the internal Rheinmetall IT infrastructure could be affected by a leak, and there was probably no financial damage.

