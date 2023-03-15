Home News DYING FISH SHOULD NOT BE EATEN, ALERT FROM MADES « cde News
DYING FISH SHOULD NOT BE EATEN, ALERT FROM MADES

DYING FISH SHOULD NOT BE EATEN, ALERT FROM MADES

NATIONALS (Special Envoy) The animals also tried to reach the surface looking for oxygen, a fact that was taken advantage of by fishermen and fishing enthusiasts. They took out the fish with their hands, without line or fishing rod, without any resistance from them. Most were already dying. Videos and photographs flooded social networks and generated a lot of concern. However, what worries the authorities the most is the sale and consumption of these animals that are not suitable for food because they could harm health, according to the MADES biologist, Rosalyn Irala.

Diseases In addition to gastroenteritis (diarrhea), people who eat fish in this state may have other types of digestive problems due to bacteria that could contaminate the meat. “Some organs could suffer damage, mild or severe intestinal problems, gastroenteritis, enteritis,” explained Irala.

The technician mentioned that this situation occurs due to the lack of dissolved oxygen in the water, which is currently occurring due to the sudden flooding of the river. “In one day we had a two-meter flood that we believe was the trigger. In any case, yesterday (on Saturday) water samples and fish samples were taken in the Piquete Cué (Luque) area to rule out any type of contamination, ”he said. Remains of organic matter The lack of dissolved oxygen was produced by the decomposition of organic matter; that is, remains of branches, leaves, trunk, etc. according to Rosalyn Irala. Pattern will spread In addition to San Pedro (Puerto Rosario) this phenomenon will spread in the city of Villeta and the department of Ñeembucú, according to the professional.

