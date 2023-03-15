Home News They investigate the crime of lantero in Chiriguaná
Around 8:20 on Tuesday morning, they found the lifeless body of José Del Carmen Baena Mejía, 50 years old, in the village of La Estación, rural area of ​​the municipality of Chiriguana, Cesar.

According to authorities, the man presented a blunt force injury to the head for facts that are yet to be determined.

The corpse was found by the community and reported to the National Police by the president of the Community Action Board of the sector.

Police Sijin personnel made the technical inspection of the body in the vicinity of a farm in the sector.

Baena Mejía, who was dressed in blue jeans and a blue shirt, was known in the area for his job as a torchbearer.

