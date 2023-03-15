Pepsi already had its own smartphone and Coca Cola’s cooperation with Realme is in the starting blocks. Why shouldn’t the telecommunications giant Telekom come around the corner with their own T-Phone? Can the giant keep up with the competition?

Apart from a few small things, the normal T Phone and the T Phone Pro model hardly differ from each other. In terms of price, it already starts 219,00€ on Voelkner.de.

Technical data of the Telekom T Phone Pro

Telekom T Phone Telekom T Phone Pro Display 6.52″, 1600 x 720 Pixel, IPS 6.82″, 1640 x 720, IPS, processor Dimensity 700 Octa-Core 2,2 GHz Dimensity 700 Octa-Core 2,2 GHz graphics chip Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 RAM 4 GB 6 GB Internal memory 64 GB, microSD-Slot 128 GB, microSD-Slot Camera 50.0 MP, f/​1.8, phase comparison AF

2.0 MP, macro lens

2.0 MP, depth of field 50.0 MP, f/​1.8, phase comparison AF

5.0 MP, wide-angle lens

2.0 MP, macro lens

2.0 MP, depth of field front camera 5 MP 16 MP battery pack 4500 mAh, 15 Watt 5000 mAh15 Watt, wireless charging connectivity 5G, Single Sim+memory expansion, Dual-Band WLAN 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-Typ-C 2.0 5G, Single SIM+memory expansion, Dual-Band WLAN 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0, NFC Features side fingerprint sensor side fingerprint sensor Dimensions / Weight 166.6×76.4×8.8mm 173.9×77.8×9mm operating system Android 12 Android 12 Preis €219 MSRP 279 €

optics

From a purely visual point of view, Telekom’s debut product doesn’t do so badly. Design-wise you have rounded case corners and a rather angular acting Housing chosen. The Camera setup on the back sits as usual at the top left and is halfway flush integrated. However, the edges of the display appear a bit wider, as does the chin. By the way, 2018 just called and wants his Drop Notch return. Ok, a fancier Loch Notch would certainly have been in there, right? That one here only plastic frame and back is probably almost self-explanatory.



(The normal T Phone has a more iPhone-like camera setup)

HD+ IPS Display

The normal T Phone uses a 6,52 inch large IPS screen, that Pro model one 6,82-Zoll-IPS-Display. Both devices waive actually on one AMOLED Panel and also rely on a lean 1600 x 720/ 1640 x 720 pixels resolution. You also do without an increased refresh rate of 90 or even 120 Hz. As a reminder: we are in the over €200 or €270 price segment of the Pro version. HD resolution has no place here and AMOLED panels can be found from some manufacturers for under €200.

There is no information on the brightness, we are probably in the normal average of 500 nits here. The fingerprint sensor is laterally im Powerbutton been integrated. One face unlock can via front camera be performed.

Solid processor

The Dimensity 700 was presented at the beginning of 2021 and is located in the middle class. The processor has already been installed, for example, in a Redmi Note 10 5G (€135), a Poco M3 Pro 5G (€143) or the realme 8 5G (€289). Under Antutu you calculate like this ~350,000 Antutu Points, so more than enough for normal everyday life and also for one or the other game.

The main memory falls with it 4 GB RAM a bit reluctant, that Each model gets 6 GB of RAM transplanted. Both devices also differ slightly in terms of storage space, 64GB to 128GB in the Pro model. From a technical point of view and a rather better system and loading performance in everyday life, we would directly recommend the Pro version with 6/128 GB memory equipment.

Weak camera setup

The core of the cameras is also pretty much the same. With a 50.0 megapixel main sensor (f/​1.8, phase comparison AF), 2.0MP macro lens and 2.0 MP depth of field both devices come around the corner. The Pro However, the model also provides a weak one 5.0 MP wide-angle lens to go with it. The front cameras are 5 MP and 16 MP in the Pro model.



(T Phone Pro: flache Kamera)

Average connectivity

The standards of Dual-BandWLAN, Sim+memory expansion, 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB-Typ-C are of course covered. However, you have to do without a 3.5 mm jack plug or stereo loudspeaker. The T Phone Pro at least get one NFC chip, which is actually already standard in the under €150 segment.

Android 12 is used as the operating system. Only Telekom currently knows whether an update to Android 13 is pending.

Good battery, even inductive in the Pro

Here the current standard with 4500 mAh as well as 5000 mAh im Pro model covered. So you should get through the day pretty well. Unfortunately, Telekom does not have any data on the loading speed. A charger is not included in the scope of delivery either, after all you can see from the instructions that 5V 3 amps are used for charging. So you only cover the absolute standard here 15 Watt away. But there is one thing that deserves special mention: that T-Phone Pro can also wireless be loaded. Again, there is a lack of technical data, with more than 10 or 15 watts shouldn’t be expected.

Conclusion/assessment Telekom T Phone Pro buy?

Uhh.. Telekom.. You make our lives miserable. Technically solid, but not up to date and neither device can really convince. In the over €150 segment to almost €300 per model, we expect at least a standardized Full HD resolution and an AMOLED panel or at least a 90 Hz (or more) refresh rate.

The few points that the Pro model does better still don’t justify the price where the T Phone smartphone is currently located. The competition from Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, realme and Samsung simply makes a lot of things much better here. Realistically, we would rate the T Phone at a maximum of €150.

If you get the T Phone very cheaply with a contract, it may still be reasonably okay. As a single purchase, there are significantly better devices with better hardware.

Here are a few alternative devices: Poco M4 Pro, Poco M5/ M5s, Redmi Note 11/s, Redmi Note 11 Pro