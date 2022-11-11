Home News E-commerce for smes and artisans: Incomedia’s solution conquers the world
Ict at the service of small businesses

A simple and inexpensive answer to the need to promote oneself on the internet: it gives it to SMEs, artisans, traders and associations, then to small businesses, the software house Incomedia of Ivrea, which with this solution (Website 5X) has already allowed the activation of 400 thousand corporate sites around the world, for ten million euros a year of e-commerce generated. In Barbara Torra’s video, CEO Federico Ranfagni illustrates its strengths.

