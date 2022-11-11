Even during Lazio-Monza, chants such as those in the match against Roma were heard on a couple of occasions
Emotion, banners and applause for the memory of Gabriele Sandri 15 years after the death of the young Lazio fan (which took place during an away match, before Inter-Lazio, on 11 November 2007). Then, unfortunately, on the evening of the Olimpico, also during Lazio-Monza, there were once again anti-Semitic choirs in the Curva Nord on a couple of occasions, the same ones that had clearly been heard during last Sunday’s derby and the same ones that led the sports judge to ask the federal prosecutor to open an investigation into the incident.
Code
—
The investigation by the federal prosecutor on the anti-Semitic choirs of the Curva Nord during Rome-Lazio will have to ascertain the incident already reported by the federal inspectors and the attitude of the biancoceleste company in the affair. The sports justice code in fact provides that in the event of collaboration with the police, the company should not be sanctioned.
November 11, 2022 (change November 11, 2022 | 00:36)
© breaking latest news