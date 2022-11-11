Emotion, banners and applause for the memory of Gabriele Sandri 15 years after the death of the young Lazio fan (which took place during an away match, before Inter-Lazio, on 11 November 2007). Then, unfortunately, on the evening of the Olimpico, also during Lazio-Monza, there were once again anti-Semitic choirs in the Curva Nord on a couple of occasions, the same ones that had clearly been heard during last Sunday’s derby and the same ones that led the sports judge to ask the federal prosecutor to open an investigation into the incident.